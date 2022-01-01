Menu

Philippe DUTHEIL

PARIS

Philippe Dutheil, born in 1966, started his career at 16 years old as a musician, demonstrator and product manager for international keyboard brands such as Kurzweil, Roland, Ensoniq and Alesis.
Thanks to his musical experience on stage and in studios, he becomes a musical director, moving his career towards casting management and production.
French and international music majors (Universal, Sony, BMG, Warner) TV and live shows producers entrust Philippe to be in charge of their casting and executive productions as well as the recruiting and management of artists and technical crews; all representing a portfolio of 6000 participants.
At the height of his success, Philippe Dutheil begins to grow a special interest for the business and economical aspect of the entertaining industry and widens his activity to become a production director and executive producers of live shows, TV shows and international events.

Mes compétences :
Production audiovisuelle
Management
Production de spectacles
Production TV

Entreprises

  • 2B&M www.2bnm.com - CEO

    2012 - maintenant 2B&M is an international booking agency which was created in January 2012.
    We are booking a various range of shows on the international market all around the globe.
    We are constantly developing our catalog and are also able to find and suggest some shows in response to requests.
    2B&M : TO BE AND MORE
    Our philosophy is simple : building strong and trustful relationships with our partners and clients throughout the world.

  • PHD Productions - Producteur exécutif spectacle / Tv

    1998 - 2011 HIS RECENT ACTIVITIES
    Montreux Comedy Festival 2010 – Programming / Internal coordination
    Tribute to Siegfried & Roy – London Palladium (UK) / 2009 / TV coproduction
    Oliver Dragojevic – Olympia (Paris) / 2007 / Croatian Music Victory / Recording & show.
    Tereza Kesovija – Olympia (Paris) / 2007 / Recording and show.
    The World Championships of Magic – Stockholm (Sweden) / 2006 / TV Coproduction, international format.
    Rock’n Fly and Roll – Choreographic show / Dir : Kamel Ouali / Monte Carlo / 2005.
    TV or stages
    ALIZEE, Rick ALLISON, Tina ARENA, BJORK, Andrea BOCCELLI, Dany BRILLANT, Cecilia CARA,
    David CHARVET, CHIMENE, Joe COOKER, Billy CRAWFORD, Phil COLLINS, DANY, Céline DION,
    Jaques DUTRONC, Lara FABIAN, Patrick FIORI, Liane FOLY, 4 YOU, GALLEON, GAROU,
    Jean-Jacques GOLDMAN, Johnny HALLYDAY, David HALLYDAY, JALANE, Ronan KEATING, KHALED,
    LAAM, « LES DEMOISELLES DE ROCHEFORT », Tournée L5, LORIE, Maxime LE FORESTIER, Fred LERNER,
    Daniel LEVY, Ricky MARTIN, MAURANE, Yannick NOAH, NOURITH, Pascal OBISPO, Florent PAGNY,
    ROMEO & JULIETTE, Lionel RICHIE, Patrick SEBASTIEN, Hélène SEGARA, Tournée STAR ACADEMY,
    Bonnie TYLER, Julie ZENATI, Patricia KAAS, Julio IGLESIAS, Natacha St PIER, OFFSPRING,
    Luciano PAVAROTTI, Isabelle BOULAY, Alfredo ARIAS, « Belles,Belles,Belles », IMPROSESSION,
    LE PETIT PRINCE, Monaco Sporting Club (Summer Festivals) …
    French TV shows
    Special Hits, Claude FRANÇOIS Special, Special 80′s, Absolutely 70′s, Absolutely 80′s, Absolutely 90′s, Absolutely SUMMER, Céline DION Special, Song n°1, Hit Machine, Star Academy, Popstars…
    Castings
    Roméo & Juliette, Alfredo Arias, Les Demoiselles de Rochefort, Improsession, « Belles Belles Belles »,
    Le Petit Prince, Casting « Evian » advertising (casting & recording in London), Monaco Sporting Club …

