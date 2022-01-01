Philippe Dutheil, born in 1966, started his career at 16 years old as a musician, demonstrator and product manager for international keyboard brands such as Kurzweil, Roland, Ensoniq and Alesis.

Thanks to his musical experience on stage and in studios, he becomes a musical director, moving his career towards casting management and production.

French and international music majors (Universal, Sony, BMG, Warner) TV and live shows producers entrust Philippe to be in charge of their casting and executive productions as well as the recruiting and management of artists and technical crews; all representing a portfolio of 6000 participants.

At the height of his success, Philippe Dutheil begins to grow a special interest for the business and economical aspect of the entertaining industry and widens his activity to become a production director and executive producers of live shows, TV shows and international events.



Mes compétences :

Production audiovisuelle

Management

Production de spectacles

Production TV