Philippe ENSARGUET

Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Orange Applications for Business (OAB), an Orange Business Services Strategic Business Unit in charge of IT system integration with 3 main growth areas:

- Customer experience,

- smart M2M/ IoT,

- Business Intelligence/Big Data Analytics



I’m in charge of dev to ops industrialization and tools prescriptions, KM for technical and methodological reuse, strategic partners management and implementation of operational support to projects on engineering activities.



In a little more than 15 years of activity, I had the opportunity to be web application developer, software architect, manager of an IT architects team, manager of a skills center dedicated to the architecture and technical expertise, then manager of managers and CTO.



Rich and mulitple experiences that have allowed me to develop broad skills in management (coordination, business plan, P&L management, financial reporting) and team organization (recruitment, talent management, leadership, mentoring) while being fully involved in the global strategy definition. I used to share my experiences to customers, partners or students through seminars, conferences or dedicated sessions.



I had the opportunity, on my own time and for more than 9 years, to worked closely for O' Reilly Media editions for books writing and translations, rewriting and validation of technological books translations.



I’ve been also instructor for training organization (Learning Tree International) and teacher for French High School (INSA, SUPELEC).



Specialties: innovation management, Software Foundry, Software Factory, devops, ALM, Scrum, Agile, XP, Lean Start-Up, B2B, eBusiness architecture, Enterprise Architecture, internet security, IT Business Developper, Design patterns, Architecture Patterns,SOA, security pattern, MDA.



Mes compétences :

Team management

ALM

Agility

Coaching

IT Security

SOA

IT Architecture

Innovation management

Scrum

Enterprise Architecture

IT Governance

Software Engineering

Software Design

IT Service Management

Business development

Extreme programming

Design patterns

Partnership Strategy

Communication

IT Debt

agile

innovation

eBusiness

XP

architecture

Système d'information

Direction de projet

Leadership