Philippe ENSARGUET

En résumé

Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Orange Applications for Business (OAB), an Orange Business Services Strategic Business Unit in charge of IT system integration with 3 main growth areas:
- Customer experience,
- smart M2M/ IoT,
- Business Intelligence/Big Data Analytics

I’m in charge of dev to ops industrialization and tools prescriptions, KM for technical and methodological reuse, strategic partners management and implementation of operational support to projects on engineering activities.

In a little more than 15 years of activity, I had the opportunity to be web application developer, software architect, manager of an IT architects team, manager of a skills center dedicated to the architecture and technical expertise, then manager of managers and CTO.

Rich and mulitple experiences that have allowed me to develop broad skills in management (coordination, business plan, P&L management, financial reporting) and team organization (recruitment, talent management, leadership, mentoring) while being fully involved in the global strategy definition. I used to share my experiences to customers, partners or students through seminars, conferences or dedicated sessions.

I had the opportunity, on my own time and for more than 9 years, to worked closely for O' Reilly Media editions for books writing and translations, rewriting and validation of technological books translations.

I’ve been also instructor for training organization (Learning Tree International) and teacher for French High School (INSA, SUPELEC).

Specialties: innovation management, Software Foundry, Software Factory, devops, ALM, Scrum, Agile, XP, Lean Start-Up, B2B, eBusiness architecture, Enterprise Architecture, internet security, IT Business Developper, Design patterns, Architecture Patterns,SOA, security pattern, MDA.

Mes compétences :
Team management
ALM
Agility
Coaching
IT Security
SOA
IT Architecture
Innovation management
Scrum
Enterprise Architecture
IT Governance
Software Engineering
Software Design
IT Service Management
Business development
Extreme programming
Design patterns
Partnership Strategy
Communication
IT Debt
agile
innovation
eBusiness
XP
architecture
Système d'information
Direction de projet
Leadership

Entreprises

  • Orange Applications for Business - CTO

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Orange Applications for Business.

    With the support of a dedicated team, main activities:
    – support the development of the tech strategy
    – animate the technical strategic partners network
    – industrialize the global software delivery chain with the best software engineering practices, from dev to ops
    – animate knowledge management, capitalization and reuse (tools, methods, components, technologies, products ...)
    – manage IT governance and enterprise architecture of products and services
    – provide peer networking and channels of expertise set-up
    – promote technological excellence and the associated communication
    – highlight the value of our expertise and technical assets to our customers
    – coordinate strategic initiatives and technological projects with other entities of the Orange group.

    Orange Applications for Business (OAB) is an Orange Business Services Strategic Business Unit in charge of IT system integration with 3 main growth areas:
    - Customer experience,
    - smart M2M/ IoT,
    - Business Intelligence/Big Data Analytics

  • IT&L@BS - CTO / IT Professional Service Dpt Manager

    2010 - 2014 After several years within a position of IT Architecture Skills Center Manager, I change for the coordination of a national department (+120 people) dedicated to IT Professional Services with the main goal to address IT Process, Strategic Programs management, Enterprise Architecture and Application Lifecycle Management. We deliver high level IT services with 2 main ideas : support for decision makers and operational deployment in the fields of architecture and project management.

    I also become Chief Technical Officer (CTO) with as main activities : Programme Excellence deployment, management of major partnerships, defining technology strategies and industrialization of global delivery chain with the best software engineering practices.
    En tant que responsable du segment Factory, j'assure le pilotage et l'activité d'une équipe transverse dédiée aux métiers de l'expertise technologique, méthodologique et technologique (urbanistes, coachs, experts, directeurs de programmes et chefs de projets).

  • IT&L@BS - IT Architecture skills center manager

    2008 - 2009 Working for IT&L@BS, a business unit of Orange Business Services, I'm in charge of transversal IT Architecture skills center which include all technological and methodological activities, with a team of +25 direct members and a community of 60.

    Working also for corporate features, I'm in particular in charge of :
    - roadmap, framing, coaching for IT architecture, software security, Java EE and SOA domains
    - set-up the corporate software development infrastructure
    - promotion of agile and adaptative software development process

  • INSA - Enseignant vacataire

    Villeurbanne Cedex 2005 - 2009 Intervenant pour le compte du département sociologie et psychologie de l'INSA de Rennes depuis 2005, j'assure plusieurs interventions et le suivi de différents groupes de travail en 2ème et 3ème années du cycle d'ingénieur sur le PPI (Projet Professionnel Individuel).

    Mon intervention vise à amener les étudiants à s'exprimer sur les ingrédients du succès de leur future vie professionnelle et les leviers dont ils disposent pour y parvenir. Je les guide dans leur découverte des métiers de l'ingénieur pour des métiers orientés télécom et informatique.

  • Silicomp-AQL/IT&L@BS - IT Enterprise Architects & Tech leaders manager

    2004 - 2007 In IT&L@bs, a new Business Unit of Orange Business Services, I'm in charge of transversal IT Enterprise Architecture and technical expertise activities with a team of +25 direct members.

    Working also for corporate features, i'm in particular in charge of :
    - roadmap, framing, coaching for IT architecture, software security, Java EE and SOA domains
    - set-up the corporate software development infrastructure with continuous integration
    - promotion of agile and adaptative software development process

  • SUPELEC - Enseignant vacataire

    GIF-SUR-YVETTE 2003 - 2009 Ma société étant impliqué à la fois dans la SSI et dans la création du premier Master dédié à la sécurité des Systèmes d'Information, c'est tout naturellement que j'ai intégré l'équipe enseignante pour assurer les cours du module sur la sécurité des eServices.

    Sur une douzaine d'heures, j'ai l'occasion de faire partager mes expériences sur la sécurité applicative et la gestion des identités , sujets sur lesquels j'assure une veille et un état de l'art depuis 4 ans maintenant.

  • Learning Tree International - Instructeur

    Paris 2000 - 2005 J'ai eu l'occasion d'intervenir pour assurer des formations inter ou intra-entreprise pour l'organisme de formation Learning Tree International pendant 5 années, de 2000 à 2005.

    En tant qu'instructeur principalement sur les cours de développement web et sur les différentes sessions dédiées aux technologies XML, j'ai eu l'occasion d'animer plus d'une cinquantaine de sessions pour plus de 1000 personnes formées dans les entreprises et grands groupes nationaux.

    L'évolution de mon profil professionnel ne m'a plus permis de libérer suffisamment de temps pour continuer cette aventure riche en souvenir, en rencontre et surtout en apprentissage de l'ingénierie pédagogique.

  • Silicomp-AQL - Architecte SI

    2000 - 2004 Dans la suite des activités de conception et de prototypage de services en ligne, j'ai continué à privilégier la filière d'expertise technologique sur les serveurs d'applications Java et les technologies d'interopérabilité XML.
    En complément des savoir-faire techniques ainsi développés, j'ai complété ma panoplie d'architecte en développant des compétences de design d'architecture aussi bien au niveau logiciel, applicatif que technique. J'ai l'occasion d'intervenir pour des clients dans des domaines métiers très variés : La Poste, Ministère de l'Education Nationale, Ministère du Transport, Ministère de la Justice, industriel de la défense et france télécom pour ne citer que les plus importants.
    C'est lors de cette période que j'ai développé les compétences en terme de sécurité applicative qui aujourd'hui sont les fondements de l'une des offres que j'anime au sein de mon centre de compétences.

  • O'Reilly Media - Auteur, traducteur et validateur

    1999 - 2009 J'interviens pour la structure française de l'éditeur O'Reilly Media (http://www.oreilly.fr) depuis septembre 1999. Mon activité couvre des actions d'écriture, de traduction, de relecture et validation, ou de localisation d'ouvrages proposés par les éditions O'Reilly Media (http://www.oreilly.com).

    En tant qu'auteur, j'ai écrit "Découvrir ASP.NET AJAX 1.0" (ISBN 13 : 978-2-35402-020-0) dans la série Focus, sur les extensions AJAX du framework ASP.NET.

    En tant que [co-]traducteur, j'ai eu l'occasion d'intervenir sur les ouvrages suivants :
    - XML en concentré, 1ère, 2ème et 3ème édition (ISBN 13 : 978-2-84177-353-4)
    - XML précis et concis, 3e édition (ISBN 13 : 978-2-84177-401-2)
    - Java, plus rapide, plus léger (ISBN 13 : 978-2-84177-312-1)
    - Les briques du Web en concentré, 3e édition (ISBN 13 : 978-2-84177-416-6)
    - Optimiser les performances de vos sites web [En cours de traduction]

    En tant que [co-]traducteur, j'ai eu l'occasion d'intervenir sur les Focus suivants :
    - Utiliser les Microformats (ISBN 13 : 978-2-35402-003-3)
    - Améliorez la qualité de votre code Java (ISBN 13 : 978-2-35402-064-4)
    - Développement de sites web à grande échelle avec PHP et Smarty [en cours]

    En tant que relecteur/approbateur technique de livres :
    - JavaScript - La référence, 4e édition (ISBN 13 : 978-2-84177-415-9)
    - Google à 200%, 2e édition (ISBN 13 : 978-2-84177-345-9)
    - eBay Hacks
    - PDF à 200 % (ISBN 13 : 978-2-84177-314-5)
    - HTML & XHTML — La référence, 4e édition (ISBN 13 : 978-2-84177-419-7)
    - Java et XSLT (ISBN 13 : 978-2-84177-205-6)
    - HTML avec CSS et XHTML - Tête la première (ISBN 13 : 978-2-84177-413-5)

    En tant que relecteur/approbateur technique de Focus :
    - Apache 2.2, pour quoi faire ? (ISBN 13 : 978-2-35402-022-4)
    - Ajax et les services web (ISBN 13 : 978-2-35402-005-7)
    - Prototype et Scriptaculous : une approche simplifiée de JavaScript (ISBN 13 : 978-2-35402-012-5)
    - Utiliser XForms avec Mozilla (ISBN 13 : 978-2-35402-013-2)

    For code localization :
    - Analyse et conception orientées objet — Tête la première (ISBN 13 : 978-2-84177-431-9)

  • Allowap - Architecte technique / Marketeur

    1999 - 2000 Il existe des aventures professionnelles qui comptent "triple", un peu comme au scrabble! J'ai eu la chance de participer à un projet de start-up incubée par la société qui m'employait, AQL.
    L'idée était de monter une plate-forme de services pour adresser la sphère des nomades et mobiles. J'ai eu l'occasion de travailler sur tous les volets : techniques, fonctionnels, prototypes, commercial, marketing, ... et également de défendre notre projet devant des investisseurs.
    Bon je vais directement à la conclusion, nous n'avons pas eu de fonds, mais j'en garde le souvenir impérissable d'une fantastique aventure humaine avant-tout, qui a certainement influencé la suite de mon parcours professionnel.

  • AQL - Ingénieur concepteur

    1997 - 1999 Lors de mes premières années d'expérience professionnelle, j'ai eu l'occasion d'intervenir sur des projets innovants au sein du département R&D de France Télécom sur de la conception, prototypage et mise en oeuvre de service en ligne de mise en relation (ancêtre de l'actuel plate-forme eConf) et de plates-formes eCommerce (Télécommerce).

Formations

Réseau