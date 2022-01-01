Menu

Philippe FLICHY

LONS

En résumé

Enthusiastic, innovative networking executive with extensive international experience in technical selection, planning and execution of system integration projects. Philippe is an entrepreneurial spirit with Fortune 100 experience; he is a forward strategic thinker leveraging 20 years of challenging experiences.
Philippe now applies his experience in goals definition, achievements measurement, large scale IT integration, as well as team collaboration and management to Integrated Operations. He extended his knowledge with corporate strategy training and applications while contributing to Schlumberger’s “Digital Solutions” cross-segment startup leading to the new “e-field” in-house initiative. He jointly started GlobaLogix an O&G start-up in the “e-field” service sector as CTO. He was Vice-President at Merrick System, an upstream O&G software company where he expanded the strategic aspects of the company rapid growth mapping the expansion roadmap opening new international accounts and forging partnerships. Since 2011 Philippe is incubating new Digital Oilfield technology concepts into products and services for Baker Hughes.
Philippe led the conception, integration and operation of the Intranet at the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Winter Games. It was “an experience of a lifetime” for Philippe to not only work on the conception and integration of one of the world’s largest IT infrastructures but also to have the opportunity to operate such a successful enterprise.
Philippe holds a Bachelor degree in MIS from Boston University. He contributed to numerous trade articles. He has been a guest professor for graduate courses in prestigious institutions such as Paris Dauphine University, Paris Sorbonne University and INSTN, the French National Science and Technical Nuclear Institute.He is a very active Society of Petroleum Engineer member: co-chaired 2007 & 2008 Digital Energy Conference and Exhibition, sits regularly on Digital Energy and Intelligent Energy program committees.

Specialties:• Corporate and IT strategy.
• Web / System architecture.
• System integration management.
• System securisation.(cooperation with US government agencies)
• Collaboration and Knowledge Management.
• Cross disciplinary teams management:
• Information access interfaces
• Integration of new technologies
• Technology outlook
• Team building and technology evangelist
• Business Development

Mes compétences :
Digital Oil Field
System Strategy
Oil Field
time event diagnosis
systems integration
relationship management
presentation skills
leadership skills
innovative software design and deployment
financial forecasting
expectations analysis
contract negotiations
budget planning
account management
Team Management
Project Management
Offshore Oil & Gas
Joint Venture
Facilitated deployment
Business Intelligence
Business Development

Entreprises

  • Baker Hughes - Senior Digital Oil Field Advisor

    LONS 2014 - maintenant Promote optimal IT supported oilfield engineering processes and deployment efforts for a leading enterprise with more than 60,000 employees in 80+ countries. Build consensus across cross-functional groups and integrate effective technology solutions to achieve strategic planning goals. Oversee digital oil field projects for clients, including a $1 billion-dollar multiphase initiative.
    Serve on executive team tasked with approving/declining advancement of proposed projects. Direct collaboration, change leadership, and architecture development initiatives performed by consulting firm. Reports results directly to CTO.

    * Promoted to position based upon leadership skills and reputation for exceeding performance targets.

    * Aligned cohesive, multifunctional group to develop open source code management approach for entire company involving 500+ developers around the globe. ;

  • Baker Hughes - Digital Oil Field Advisor

    LONS 2011 - 2014 Conceptualized and coordinated the development of a Situational Awareness Platform: remote security, safety and operation workflow supervision and coordination with real-time audio, video and data integration. Started as an IO-hub contractor before accepting fulltime employment at end of contract.

    * Capitalized upon entrepreneurial thought process to creatively guide integration of software across a global environment with application currently deployed in dozens of sites.

    * Nominated for 2014 World Oil Award for innovative software design and deployment. ;

  • IO-hub - CEO & Founder

    2009 - 2011 Developed a game-changing software for oil and gas industry to provide real-time event diagnosis for complex analysis and optimal drilling and production. Presented information in most actionable format resulting in advanced decision making and significant increase in ROI for operators and service company.

    * Gained multiple clients with the Baker Hughes contract resulting in recruitment to fulltime employment.

    Philippe Flichy PAGE 2

  • Merrick Systems - Vice President, Corporate Development

    2007 - 2009 Held major role in rapid growth of software company currently serving 100+ oil and gas companies across USA, Americas, Europe and South East Asia. Collaborated directly with CEO to support expansion through strategic planning process involving sales channel development, market penetration, and value selling. Identified investors; worked with CEO in preparing investor disclosures.

    * Achieved 72% increase in revenue during tenure with staff almost doubling in size.

    * Captured major contracts with Total, PDDO/Shell, and Saudi Aramco and forged a partnership to expand software deployment (SAIC) and penetration (OSIsoft).

    * Spearheaded a joint venture with QinetiQ; negotiated technical and commercial aspects of agreement prior to departure. ;

  • Globalogix - Chief Technology Officer

    2004 - 2007 Board of Directors, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Co-Founder
    Led startup efforts along with two partners for emerging enterprise providing oil field control and automation services delivering actionable information to improve efficiency, productivity, and profitability. Held direct responsibility in architecture of technical offering and in aligning technical options to corporate goals. Served as a member of the Board of Directors with integral input in long-range planning, investor onboarding and ongoing refinement of growth strategy.

    * Fully engaged in company funding with presentations to many investment firms.

    * Increased staff from three initial stakeholders to 50+ employees due to significant growth in client ROI and subsequent software deployment across more sites.

    * Won 2008 Houston Fast Tech 50 Companies due to dramatic company growth. ;

  • Schlumberger - Solutions Manager

    Paris 2002 - 2004 Supported solution-oriented, real-time technology services at a corporation with more than 100,000 employees in approximately 85 countries. Defined digital oil field vision and charted direction.
    Promoted Data Consulting Services group real-time production offering from a pre-sales and integration viewpoint. Sold new concept at area level and developed integration opportunities with each country of interest. Assisted local sales force in client presentations, technical analysis, cost proposal, and responses to RFP. Trained team members on analyzing client needs and establishing realistic expectations.

    * Strengthened perception of organization within industry as an influential leader.

    * Facilitated deployment of two off-shore real-time production installations with efforts cementing client confidence and loyalty. ;

  • Schlumberger - Info Diffusion Supervisor

    Paris 1999 - 2002 Managed and integrated Internet feed and heterogeneous Intranet system for Olympic Games with IT Department growing from 20 team members in 1999 to more than 1,300 at game time. Delivered live and static data along with emails and message board content to 20,000 accredited users on 800 terminals spread over 22 venues. Ensured ongoing security of operations throughout entire event.

    * Interfaced with FBI agents and after September 11, also communicated with Secret Services to address and respond to security-related issues.

    * Interacted with US Air Force, National Weather Service, University of Utah and local TV station to ensure coherent weather service for sport federations and security forces.

    * Communicated with all represented federations to ensure proper service to them and the press.

    Philippe Flichy PAGE 3

  • Schlumberger - Project Manager

    Paris 1998 - 1999 Oversaw multiple IT projects for major accounts, e.g. International Olympic Committee Web Farm concept and design; CIC-CIAL Bank Internet/Intranet security; and, validation of NT servers' deployment process for Organic Retirement Insurance with efforts representing largest NT deployment in France at the time.

    * Recognized for major client project involving needs/expectations analysis, intermediary validations for immediate payments and for attaining project deadline and budgetary parameters. ;

  • Better Way - General Manager & Founder

    1988 - 1998 Oversaw P&L, strategic planning, and business development for a small-sized multimedia systems integration firm. Led organization to add numerous sales and projects, including multiple major customers such as CEA (French Nuclear Agency), Microsoft France, Bibliothèque de France (National French Library), Luis Vuitton, Saint Gobain, and France Telecom.

    Additional Experience
    Guest Professor
    Taught graduate courses on ergonomics, user interface, and access to multimedia information leading to presentation skills at DESS Paris Dauphine University; IMAC Paris Sorbonne University; and, DEA INSTN (National Science and Technical Nuclear Institute), Paris.

Formations

  • Boston University (Boston)

    Boston 1982 - 1985 Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

  • Boston University (Boston)

    Boston 1982 - 1985

  • Lycée Saint Joseph

    Reims 1973 - 1979 BAC

    BSBA Boston University MIS

Réseau