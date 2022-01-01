Philippe FLICHY

Enthusiastic, innovative networking executive with extensive international experience in technical selection, planning and execution of system integration projects. Philippe is an entrepreneurial spirit with Fortune 100 experience; he is a forward strategic thinker leveraging 20 years of challenging experiences.

Philippe now applies his experience in goals definition, achievements measurement, large scale IT integration, as well as team collaboration and management to Integrated Operations. He extended his knowledge with corporate strategy training and applications while contributing to Schlumberger’s “Digital Solutions” cross-segment startup leading to the new “e-field” in-house initiative. He jointly started GlobaLogix an O&G start-up in the “e-field” service sector as CTO. He was Vice-President at Merrick System, an upstream O&G software company where he expanded the strategic aspects of the company rapid growth mapping the expansion roadmap opening new international accounts and forging partnerships. Since 2011 Philippe is incubating new Digital Oilfield technology concepts into products and services for Baker Hughes.

Philippe led the conception, integration and operation of the Intranet at the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Winter Games. It was “an experience of a lifetime” for Philippe to not only work on the conception and integration of one of the world’s largest IT infrastructures but also to have the opportunity to operate such a successful enterprise.

Philippe holds a Bachelor degree in MIS from Boston University. He contributed to numerous trade articles. He has been a guest professor for graduate courses in prestigious institutions such as Paris Dauphine University, Paris Sorbonne University and INSTN, the French National Science and Technical Nuclear Institute.He is a very active Society of Petroleum Engineer member: co-chaired 2007 & 2008 Digital Energy Conference and Exhibition, sits regularly on Digital Energy and Intelligent Energy program committees.



Specialties:• Corporate and IT strategy.

• Web / System architecture.

• System integration management.

• System securisation.(cooperation with US government agencies)

• Collaboration and Knowledge Management.

• Cross disciplinary teams management:

• Information access interfaces

• Integration of new technologies

• Technology outlook

• Team building and technology evangelist

• Business Development



Mes compétences :

Digital Oil Field

System Strategy

Oil Field

time event diagnosis

systems integration

relationship management

presentation skills

leadership skills

innovative software design and deployment

financial forecasting

expectations analysis

contract negotiations

budget planning

account management

Team Management

Project Management

Offshore Oil & Gas

Joint Venture

Facilitated deployment

Business Intelligence

Business Development