Philippe FONTON

-
Nexus Technology
- Country Manager France et Benelux
1999 - maintenant
Manage overall operations for France and Benelux.
- Heavily involved in all Sales & Marketing actions direct & Indirect.
- Partners/VAR strategy
- Local subsidiary Management : all operations.
- Reporting to Group Company
Our products are widely used in Europe and world in the most critical projects (Banking, E-Administration, Corporates, Trust Provider..)
* Nexus Digital ID : PKI, CMS, Signature, Validation.
* Nexus PortWise : Secure Remote Access and 2 factors strong Authentication solutions.
* Nexus Secured Messaging Solutions (Memo and neonInsight)
-
Netsys
- Country Manager
Pretoria
1997 - 1999
Manage overall operationq for France & Benelux
- Heavily involved in all Sales & Marketing actions direct & Indirect.
- Partners/VAR strategy
- Local subsidiary Management : all operations.
- Reporting to Group Company- Knowledge Management
Products :
* Portal & Messaging Collaborative work systems (WebWare).
* Enterprise Information Portal (EIP).
-
Verimation
- Area Sales Manager
1990 - 1997
Direct sales to large account : Messaging & collaborative solution : Memo.
- Messaging Architecture OS Mainframe & LAN for large accounts.
-
Westinghouse Management Systems
- Account Manager
1987 - 1990
Systems Softwares.