Menu

Philippe FONTON

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Nexus Technology - Country Manager France et Benelux

    1999 - maintenant Manage overall operations for France and Benelux.
    - Heavily involved in all Sales & Marketing actions direct & Indirect.
    - Partners/VAR strategy
    - Local subsidiary Management : all operations.
    - Reporting to Group Company

    Our products are widely used in Europe and world in the most critical projects (Banking, E-Administration, Corporates, Trust Provider..)
    * Nexus Digital ID : PKI, CMS, Signature, Validation.
    * Nexus PortWise : Secure Remote Access and 2 factors strong Authentication solutions.
    * Nexus Secured Messaging Solutions (Memo and neonInsight)

  • Netsys - Country Manager

    Pretoria 1997 - 1999 Manage overall operationq for France & Benelux
    - Heavily involved in all Sales & Marketing actions direct & Indirect.
    - Partners/VAR strategy
    - Local subsidiary Management : all operations.
    - Reporting to Group Company- Knowledge Management

    Products :
    * Portal & Messaging Collaborative work systems (WebWare).
    * Enterprise Information Portal (EIP).

  • Verimation - Area Sales Manager

    1990 - 1997 Direct sales to large account : Messaging & collaborative solution : Memo.
    - Messaging Architecture OS Mainframe & LAN for large accounts.

  • Westinghouse Management Systems - Account Manager

    1987 - 1990 Systems Softwares.

Formations

  • Institut Français De Gestion ICG

    Paris 1999 - 2000 ICG Gestion et Management Stratégique

    Promo 44 D1

  • Université Bordeaux 1 Sciences Et Technologies (Talence)

    Talence 1980 - 1983

Réseau