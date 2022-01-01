Philippe Gallion, M.Sc. (72), PhD .(75) and “Docteur es Science” (86) is Emeritus Professor at Télécom ParisTech (https://www.telecom-paristech.fr ) formerly “Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Télécommunications” where he served as Chairman of the Communications and Electronics Department. He was also Professor at the University Pierre and Marie Curie (Paris Sorbonne University, ParisVI, (https://www.sorbonne-universite.fr ), at the “Ecole Nationale des Techniques Avancées”, at the “Institut d’Optique Graduate School, at the Ecole Polytechnique in Palaiseau, at several others French “Grandes Ecoles as well. He has also lectured in numerous foreign institutions including the TongJi University (同濟大學) in Shanghai, (China), the Eigenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich, (Switzerland), the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, (Greece), the Beijing University of Post and Telecommunications (北京邮电大学), the X’ian University of Post and Telecommunications (西安邮电大学), the Changchun Institute of Posts and Telecommunications, (China), the "Ecole Supérieure des Communications de Tunis" ( المدرسة العليا للمواصلات بتونس ), (Tunisia), and the "Université Francaise d’Egypte" (الجامعة الفرنسية في مصر)) (Egypt)

His lecturing fields include optics, Fourier optics, quantum electronics, optoelectronics devices optical communication systems and networks, quantum communication and cryptography, noise, electromagnetism, propagation, antennas and radiofrequencies systems. He was also in charge of the Master curriculum on Digital Communication Systems, in double seal agreement with the University Pierre and Marie Curie (Paris Sorbonne University).

Philippe Gallion is carrying out research at the “Laboratoire de Traitement et Communication de l'Information, LTCI, (https://ltci.telecom-paristech.fr ), formely joint research laboratory between Télécom ParisTech and the “Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique” (CNRS), He has made pioneering contributions on optoelectronics devices including laser noise, injection locking, semiconductor laser modulation chirp and tuning, and associated characterization techniques. His contribution also concerns digital optical communications systems and networks, including coherent optical communication and quantum communications and cryptography. His present research topics focuses on quantum communication and quantum cryptography, non-linearity and noise in Raman distributed optical amplifiers, advanced digital optical communications systems and networks and their characterization techniques.

Author of several books, more than 150 international technical publications and more than 150 communications and lectures at conferences, including many invited one, he has supervised 45 theses and participated to more than 150 thesis committees.

Philippe Gallion is a Member of the Optical Society of America (https://www.osa.org ) and a Life Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, IEEE (https://www.ieee.org ). He is the Chairman of the French Chapter of the IEEE Photonics Society (http://ieee-photonics.fr ), formerly the Laser and Electro Optics Society. He serves on the Editorial Board and Scientific Committee of several technical publications and as member of program or steering committee of international scientific conferences.