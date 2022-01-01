Menu

Philippe GAREL

Philippe GAREL

En résumé

Hy, i'm Phil Garel in charge of the syruproom and energy for Coca-Cola Enterprise, Dunkerque north of France. I've integrated this plant in september 2001.

I'm 44 years old, married, and two daughters.
I research a job in production's department with the mangement of it.

Personally, i'm looking for a new opportunity of developpement. My research is focalised on the Northampton and east of france or the LUXEMBOURG.

If you want more information, please contact my by cell-phone (06 76 12 52 52) or E-mail (pgarel54@gmail.com)

Regards

Mes compétences :
Achats
Maintenance
Manager
Production
Management
Process

Entreprises

  • Coca-Cola Entreprise - Responsable Secteur Siroperie/TDE

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2011 - maintenant gestion d'équipe multi-disciplines - Utilité - fabrication - QA - logistique

  • Coca-Cola Entreprise - Purchases & Methods Manager

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2010 - 2011 Responsable des achats et des méthodes

  • Coca-Cola Entreprise - Manager de production en équipe

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2001 - 2010

  • Nestlé Water Belgilux "Usine de Valvert" - Superviseur de production

    1995 - 2001

Formations

