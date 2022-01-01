Philippe GARRAU

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Working within the asset management industry for 4 years, I have had the opportunity to develop good knowledge in managing portfolios made of fixed income products.
As a junior fixed income manager, I have been deeply involved in the definition and implementation of the asset allocation process within Monte Paschi Invest.
In the coming years I would like to manage portfolios in a multi-asset universe and to contribute to the development of new strategies.
Specialties
• Portfolio Management (UCITS & non-UCITS funds).
• Fixed income products (Money markets, Credit, Govies)
• Model driven process & systematic strategies
• IT skills : Excel/VBA & SAS
Mes compétences :
Asset Allocation
Asset management
Bloomberg
bonds
Derivatives
Engineering
Finance
Financial Engineering
Fixed Income
Investment
Investment Strategies
Macroeconomics
Management
Microsoft Money
Money market
Portfolio Management
Quantitative finance
Risk management
Swaps
VBA