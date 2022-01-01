Philippe GARRAU

Working within the asset management industry for 4 years, I have had the opportunity to develop good knowledge in managing portfolios made of fixed income products.



As a junior fixed income manager, I have been deeply involved in the definition and implementation of the asset allocation process within Monte Paschi Invest.



In the coming years I would like to manage portfolios in a multi-asset universe and to contribute to the development of new strategies.



Specialties



• Portfolio Management (UCITS & non-UCITS funds).

• Fixed income products (Money markets, Credit, Govies)

• Model driven process & systematic strategies

• IT skills : Excel/VBA & SAS



Mes compétences :

Asset Allocation

Asset management

Bloomberg

bonds

Derivatives

Engineering

Finance

Financial Engineering

Fixed Income

Investment

Investment Strategies

Macroeconomics

Management

Microsoft Money

Money market

Portfolio Management

Quantitative finance

Risk management

Swaps

VBA