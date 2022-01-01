Menu

Philippe GARRAU

PARIS

Working within the asset management industry for 4 years, I have had the opportunity to develop good knowledge in managing portfolios made of fixed income products.

As a junior fixed income manager, I have been deeply involved in the definition and implementation of the asset allocation process within Monte Paschi Invest.

In the coming years I would like to manage portfolios in a multi-asset universe and to contribute to the development of new strategies.

Specialties

• Portfolio Management (UCITS & non-UCITS funds).
• Fixed income products (Money markets, Credit, Govies)
• Model driven process & systematic strategies
• IT skills : Excel/VBA & SAS

Mes compétences :
Asset Allocation
Asset management
Bloomberg
bonds
Derivatives
Engineering
Finance
Financial Engineering
Fixed Income
Investment
Investment Strategies
Macroeconomics
Management
Microsoft Money
Money market
Portfolio Management
Quantitative finance
Risk management
Swaps
VBA

Entreprises

  • Banque de financement et de trésorerie (BFT - Filliale du Crédit Agricole) - Intern

    maintenant • Developed & implemented Excel tools (VBA) :
    Sales department.
    Annual report for clients, basic pricer of interest rate swaps, loan's simulator.
    Legal service.
    Reporting on the loan’s contracts (amounts managed by product types, etc.).
    Middle and back offices.
    Reporting on the PnL generated by the CRCA.
    • Publications for clients: daily publication (Flash BFT) and others based on Bloomberg

  • Monte Paschi Invest - Junior fund manager (gérant junior)

    2010 - maintenant • Manage 3 money market (EUR, USD) and 1 short-term bond funds (Govies, Credit IG).
    Track record 1Y : EUR short-term money market fund ranked in the 1st quartile & USD money market fund ranked in the 1st decile.

    • Provide support and back-up on 3 fixed income (euro govies & credit) and 2 balanced (equities & bonds) funds.

    • Definition & implementation of a quantitative management model.
    Directional long/short exposures on equities, bonds, commodities & short term rates based on a scoring of fundamental data (macro, valuation, monetary policy) and technical/statistical indicators (risk appetite, sentiment, trend). Risk management based on a simple risk budgeting approach, correlation & drawdown analysis as well as trailing stop loss.

    • Perform macroeconomic analysis for the investment committee.

  • BNP Paribas Investment Partner - Risk allocation (SIGMA) - Analyst

    2008 - 2009 • Monitored the sell side research and produced weekly “best of” articles.
    • Proposed investment strategies to investment committee.
    • Developed a model (VBA) to monitor a wide range of assets based on technical indicators (DMI, MACD, Bollinger, RSI, CMCI).
    • Worked on systematic strategies (especially on forex and equities).
    • Set-up the market watch (equity, bond, commodity, forex) for the investment committee.
    • Developed & implemented the monitoring of model portfolio performances for the investment committee (VBA).
    • Developed spreadsheets (VBA) to follow-up the real-time performances and risks of the forex strategies.

  • SGCIB - DEAI - Trader assistant (Internship)

    2006 - 2007 • Performed daily P&L productions and explanations for Front Officers
    • Provided support to Front Officers throughout the P&L validation process
    • Developed end-user computing tools (VBA), especially on the PnL validation process.

Formations

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2006 - 2008 Economics, Quantitative Finance, Asset Allocation, Portfolio management, Options and derivatives