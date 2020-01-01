Menu

Philippe HENRIOT

ROUBAIX

En résumé

... je m'apelle Henri... ot

Entreprises

  • Cylande - Chef de projet

    ROUBAIX 2014 - maintenant

  • Cylande - Team leader

    ROUBAIX 1993 - 2014

  • Mairie de besancon - Analyste programmeur en informatique

    1992 - 1992

  • Unilog - Analyste programmeur en informatique

    1991 - 1991

Formations

Réseau