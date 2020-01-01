Retail
Philippe HENRIOT
Philippe HENRIOT
ROUBAIX
En résumé
... je m'apelle Henri... ot
Entreprises
Cylande
- Chef de projet
ROUBAIX
2014 - maintenant
Cylande
- Team leader
ROUBAIX
1993 - 2014
Mairie de besancon
- Analyste programmeur en informatique
1992 - 1992
Unilog
- Analyste programmeur en informatique
1991 - 1991
Formations
Université Besançon Franche Comte
Belfort
1989 - 1992
DUT informatique
DU administrateur de base de données
Université De Bourgogne
Dijon
1988 - 1989
Lycée Raoul Follereau
Nevers
1984 - 1988
