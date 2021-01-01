Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Philippe MARBAIX
Ajouter
Philippe MARBAIX
MARCY-L'ETOILE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BioMérieux S.A.
- Responsable Design Industriel-Human Factor
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2012 - maintenant
BioMérieux S.A.
- Ingénieur Informatique - GUI Technical Leader
MARCY-L'ETOILE
1991 - 2012
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Aude NOVACEK
Charles BILLAMBOZ
Christèle GÉDÉON-ARANEGA
Eric HUBERT
Erkan GUNAY
Frédéric DURAND
Frédéric SEGARD
Marcel BELLO
Mélanie CHAUVEAU
Philippe WANDELS