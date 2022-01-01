Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Philippe MARET
Ajouter
Philippe MARET
TRIEL SUR SEINE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Kludi France
- Chef de secteur Paris Ile de France
2011 - maintenant
Mission Impossible
- Créateur d'entreprise
2009 - 2010
ONDYNA
- Commercial IDF/NORD/ NORMANDIE/CHAMPAGNE ARDENNES
2005 - 2009
Hatria / Groupe Marazzi
- Commercial France
2002 - 2005
Cedeo Groupe Saint-Gobain
- Responsable de salle expo
1996 - 2002
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anna BRAUN
Anne-Solène CHARLET-CAMPOS
Aurélien DJORDJIAN
Caroline CHOLAT
Charlotte SANGER
Christian ROESCH
Cyrille PAFUNDI
Diana PANEVA
Sabine BAPTISTA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z