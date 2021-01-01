Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Philippe PRIOLET
Ajouter
Philippe PRIOLET
MONTPELLIER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Négociation
Management
Entreprises
TIGLEC
- Responsable commercial
2017 - maintenant
Il était un fruit...
- Directeur Commercial
2016 - 2017
TIGLEC
- Développement commercial
2014 - 2016
Afone Paiement
- Directeur des Ventes
2012 - 2014
Groupe L'Amy
- Directeur Régional
2003 - 2012
Groupe L'Amy
- Responsables Grands Comptes
1999 - 2003
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Toulouse
Toulouse
1989 - 1992
Lycée Ampère
Lyon
1988 - 1989
Lycée Externat Sainte Marie
Lyon
1980 - 1988
Réseau
Anne-Vital MAILLARD
Cédric DROMZÉE
Franck STOLZ
Guillaume AYMERIC
Jean-Christophe NIEL
Nicolas PENELLE
Pascal ROYER
Patrice CAILLERE
Sébastien DELAIRE
Sébastien VITU