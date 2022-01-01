Retail
Philippe RENAULT
Philippe RENAULT
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Packaging
Cosmétique
Achats
Entreprises
L'Oréal
- Europe & Corporate Compatibility director
PARIS
2014 - maintenant
L'Oréal - Professional Products Division
- Packaging director
2012 - 2014
L'Oréal - corporate Operations
- POS Packaging manager
PARIS
2009 - 2012
L'Oréal - Professional Products Division
- Purchasing director
PARIS
2008 - 2009
L'Oréal - Professional Products Division
- Products Development director
PARIS
2004 - 2008
Cosmétique Active Production
- Production manager
2002 - 2004
Cosmétique Active Production
- Quality manager
2000 - 2002
L'Oréal - Luxury Products Division
- Packaging and Development manager
PARIS
1995 - 2000
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers
Paris
1986 - 1987
