Philippe VELAY

GENEVA

Foreign Exchange
Reuters Kondor+
Global Markets
Pre sales
eCommerce
contract negotiations
Team Management
SDLC
Risk Management
Project Management
Middle Office
Front Office
FX/MM Operations
Bloomberg Software
Back Office
technical support
resource planning
problem management
conflict resolution
appraisals
UNIX
Risk Applications implementation
Reuters Financial Applications
Project Implementation
Product Development
Prime Brokerage
Position Keeping
Network
Murex Financial Software
Managed the relationship
Java
Global cash management
Futures Operations
Foreign Exchange Options
FX eCommerce system development
Derivatives
Derivative Operations
Database Administration
Commodities
Asset Allocation

  • FinIQ - Senior Project Manager & Regional Head

    2012 - maintenant Global Markets FX - Senior Project Manager

    * Lead the sales team in Europe, closed the first European contract for FinIQ, including animating workshops, contract negotiations and Project Implementation. ;
    * Lead the business analysts team to understand, develop and implement the business requirements for OTC derivatives operations for a major private bank in Geneva. ;
    * .Responsible for the reporting and presentation of project metrics to the main stakeholders (Bank CFO, Bank head of operations) in a very difficult project environment, including conflict resolution and Solution selling.

  • HSBC - Senior Project Manager

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Global Markets FX - Senior Project Manager

    * Regain control and structure the Continuous Service Improvement programme for FX eCommerce RTB including off-shore resources in China and Brazil. ;
    * Work with service owners to define deliverables, secure resources and control delivery process. ;
    * Analyzed existing and implemented new incident/problem management processes.

  • Global Markets OCBC Bank - Programme Manager

    2010 - 2011 Global Markets - Senior Project Manager/Programme Manager

    * Successfully completed the project migrating front to back FX and MM from Kondor+/OPICS to Murex. ;
    * Liaised and managed communication with key stakeholders (Head of Trading, Head of FX trading, Head of Market risk, head of Operations, Head of Group Finance) ;
    * Managed all SDLC aspects of the project delivery (Scope control, Budget, planning and resource planning). ;
    * Project included migration of 17 interfaces and 200+ reports. ;
    * As part of PMO, Defined streamlined Project management processes specifically for fast paced Global Market projects. ;
    * Put in place Project Management guidelines and quality reviews for artifacts (Project Plan Documents, Status dashboard, PSC packs, Test Strategy and Deployment plans)

  • Standard Chartered Bank - Programme Manager

    2006 - 2010 Global Markets - Programme Manager Derivatives Systems

    * Liaised with Business owners to formulate, secure funding and deliver strategic projects. ;
    * Managed relationship and contract negotiations with external vendors (Fermat, Eurobase) ;
    * Coordinated multiple projects with resources in multiple locations including off-shore development centre in India. ;
    * Implemented close monitoring and control of SDLC with an emphasis on scope and functionality adequacy. ;
    * Implemented Project Management quality standards, enforced through project challenges and review for all project documentation.



    FX eCommerce system development

    * Lead a team of project managers, technical resources and vendor teams to deliver eCommerce projects:
    * FX prices streaming to Currenex and Bloomberg. ;
    * IRS streaming prices to Bloomberg. ;
    * Delivered interfaces from eCommerce trading platforms to Front/middle office systems for FX, MM, FXO and NDF instruments. ;
    * Managed projects from initiative state to live date, including funding and execution.

  • Barclays Capital - Head of global technical support

    PARIS 2005 - 2006 eCommerce Applications
    Global eCommerce Application Support

    * Recruited and setup a 24x5.5 technical support team (10 fte) based in Singapore, for support of Barclays Capital eCommerce Applications. BARX (FX, MM, Commodities, FX Options, Prime Brokerage, Futures and Options) ;
    * Setup a Global on-boarding team (6 fte), to process enablement of new customer and new users for eCommerce Application and Bloomberg Barclay's services. ;
    * Run the projects of migrating support roles from regional team onto the newly created global support. ;
    * Worked closely with business areas in order to improve the quality of service, both on support and on-boarding. ;
    * Hired and managed a team of 16 people, including setting yearly objectives and annual appraisals.

  • Tetral - Head of IT & Project Manager

    2004 - 2005 Project Manager, Risk Applications implementation

    * Lead the implementation project for risk management and performance measurement in Tetral SA (Asset Management arm of Tetra Laval Group) in Lausanne. ;
    * Lead the project including 3 external business and technical resources to live date. ;
    * Put in place the development infrastructure for test and acceptance of new software releases. ;
    * Scoped and lead development projects for multiple business critical applications. ;
    * Run the IT department of the firm (budget of 3 million CHF). ;
    * Managed contract and relationship with third parties (Reuters, Bloomberg, SWIFT and exchanges)

  • Trema - Development Manager & CTO

    VILLENENEUVE D'ASCQ 2000 - 2003 Development Manager/CTO

    * Responsible for a team of 35 persons (developers and functional analysts) in 3 locations (France, US and Czech Republic). ;
    * Take active part in organizing the version cycles of the different Trema products. ;
    * Lead the architecture team that designed, developed and implemented several eCommerce Applications.(Global cash management for large corporations developed in Java)

  • European Central Bank - Project Manager

    1998 - 1998 Technical Project Manager

    * Designed and planned technical implementation of the Foreign Currency Reserve Management System for the European Central Bank. ;
    * Coordinated support effort for all technical bodies involved, Vendor's support group and internal UNIX, Network and DBA groups. ;
    * Lead support team in the effort of testing the system implemented in Frankfurt with users in all Euro zone participating Central Banks. ;
    * Specified installation and test procedure for current and future release of the Software. ;
    * Managed the relationship with Vendor on all technical issues.

  • Reuters AG. - Technical Manager

    1996 - 1997 Technical Manager

    * Created, organized and lead the technical team supporting the Risk Management Business in Germany, 10 first level support plus 5 second level support persons. ;
    * Defined installation and integration standards for Risk Management Systems throughout Germany, 20 ongoing projects totaling 600+ positions. ;
    * Coordinated Third Party development, to come in addition to standard products. ;
    * Supported pre-sales effort by providing slide shows and writing answers to Requests For Information from prospects. Specified special development for fulfillment of customers requirements. ;
    * Coordinated the Change request mechanism with the development centers in order to obtain a better match with market requirements.

  • Reuters America Inc. - Technical Manager

    1994 - 1996 Technical Manager

    * Lead the technical team supporting the Risk Management Business in the Americas. ;
    * Supported pre-sales effort by providing slide shows and writing answers to Requests For Information from prospects. ;
    * Supported implementation of several sites with the Reuters Risk Management Systems (Kondor+ and Sailfish RiskManager). ;
    * Designed and lead implementation projects of large Triarch Sites as UBS, SG Warburg and Societe Generale.

  • Reuters - Project Manager

    PARIS 1993 - 1994 Project Manager

  • Reuters - Developer

    PARIS 1991 - 1992 Developer

    * Developed interfaces to several external systems such as Dealing2000, a Global Limit System (GLCS) and Back Office systems. ;
    * Wrote specifications and data model for several modules of a Foreign Exchange Position Keeping system, later integrated in Kondor+ as the Forex Module.



    Graduated from ESIEA Engineering school
    Diploma equivalent to a Masters degree in Computer Science.

