Philippe VELAY

-
FinIQ
- Senior Project Manager & Regional Head
2012 - maintenant
Global Markets FX - Senior Project Manager
* Lead the sales team in Europe, closed the first European contract for FinIQ, including animating workshops, contract negotiations and Project Implementation. ;
* Lead the business analysts team to understand, develop and implement the business requirements for OTC derivatives operations for a major private bank in Geneva. ;
* .Responsible for the reporting and presentation of project metrics to the main stakeholders (Bank CFO, Bank head of operations) in a very difficult project environment, including conflict resolution and Solution selling.
-
HSBC
- Senior Project Manager
Paris
2011 - 2012
Global Markets FX - Senior Project Manager
* Regain control and structure the Continuous Service Improvement programme for FX eCommerce RTB including off-shore resources in China and Brazil. ;
* Work with service owners to define deliverables, secure resources and control delivery process. ;
* Analyzed existing and implemented new incident/problem management processes.
-
Global Markets OCBC Bank
- Programme Manager
2010 - 2011
Global Markets - Senior Project Manager/Programme Manager
* Successfully completed the project migrating front to back FX and MM from Kondor+/OPICS to Murex. ;
* Liaised and managed communication with key stakeholders (Head of Trading, Head of FX trading, Head of Market risk, head of Operations, Head of Group Finance) ;
* Managed all SDLC aspects of the project delivery (Scope control, Budget, planning and resource planning). ;
* Project included migration of 17 interfaces and 200+ reports. ;
* As part of PMO, Defined streamlined Project management processes specifically for fast paced Global Market projects. ;
* Put in place Project Management guidelines and quality reviews for artifacts (Project Plan Documents, Status dashboard, PSC packs, Test Strategy and Deployment plans)
-
Standard Chartered Bank
- Programme Manager
2006 - 2010
Global Markets - Programme Manager Derivatives Systems
* Liaised with Business owners to formulate, secure funding and deliver strategic projects. ;
* Managed relationship and contract negotiations with external vendors (Fermat, Eurobase) ;
* Coordinated multiple projects with resources in multiple locations including off-shore development centre in India. ;
* Implemented close monitoring and control of SDLC with an emphasis on scope and functionality adequacy. ;
* Implemented Project Management quality standards, enforced through project challenges and review for all project documentation.
FX eCommerce system development
* Lead a team of project managers, technical resources and vendor teams to deliver eCommerce projects:
* FX prices streaming to Currenex and Bloomberg. ;
* IRS streaming prices to Bloomberg. ;
* Delivered interfaces from eCommerce trading platforms to Front/middle office systems for FX, MM, FXO and NDF instruments. ;
* Managed projects from initiative state to live date, including funding and execution.
-
Barclays Capital
- Head of global technical support
PARIS
2005 - 2006
eCommerce Applications
Global eCommerce Application Support
* Recruited and setup a 24x5.5 technical support team (10 fte) based in Singapore, for support of Barclays Capital eCommerce Applications. BARX (FX, MM, Commodities, FX Options, Prime Brokerage, Futures and Options) ;
* Setup a Global on-boarding team (6 fte), to process enablement of new customer and new users for eCommerce Application and Bloomberg Barclay's services. ;
* Run the projects of migrating support roles from regional team onto the newly created global support. ;
* Worked closely with business areas in order to improve the quality of service, both on support and on-boarding. ;
* Hired and managed a team of 16 people, including setting yearly objectives and annual appraisals.
-
Tetral
- Head of IT & Project Manager
2004 - 2005
Project Manager, Risk Applications implementation
* Lead the implementation project for risk management and performance measurement in Tetral SA (Asset Management arm of Tetra Laval Group) in Lausanne. ;
* Lead the project including 3 external business and technical resources to live date. ;
* Put in place the development infrastructure for test and acceptance of new software releases. ;
* Scoped and lead development projects for multiple business critical applications. ;
* Run the IT department of the firm (budget of 3 million CHF). ;
* Managed contract and relationship with third parties (Reuters, Bloomberg, SWIFT and exchanges)
-
Trema
- Development Manager & CTO
VILLENENEUVE D'ASCQ
2000 - 2003
Development Manager/CTO
* Responsible for a team of 35 persons (developers and functional analysts) in 3 locations (France, US and Czech Republic). ;
* Take active part in organizing the version cycles of the different Trema products. ;
* Lead the architecture team that designed, developed and implemented several eCommerce Applications.(Global cash management for large corporations developed in Java)
-
European Central Bank
- Project Manager
1998 - 1998
Technical Project Manager
* Designed and planned technical implementation of the Foreign Currency Reserve Management System for the European Central Bank. ;
* Coordinated support effort for all technical bodies involved, Vendor's support group and internal UNIX, Network and DBA groups. ;
* Lead support team in the effort of testing the system implemented in Frankfurt with users in all Euro zone participating Central Banks. ;
* Specified installation and test procedure for current and future release of the Software. ;
* Managed the relationship with Vendor on all technical issues.
-
Reuters AG.
- Technical Manager
1996 - 1997
Technical Manager
* Created, organized and lead the technical team supporting the Risk Management Business in Germany, 10 first level support plus 5 second level support persons. ;
* Defined installation and integration standards for Risk Management Systems throughout Germany, 20 ongoing projects totaling 600+ positions. ;
* Coordinated Third Party development, to come in addition to standard products. ;
* Supported pre-sales effort by providing slide shows and writing answers to Requests For Information from prospects. Specified special development for fulfillment of customers requirements. ;
* Coordinated the Change request mechanism with the development centers in order to obtain a better match with market requirements.
-
Reuters America Inc.
- Technical Manager
1994 - 1996
Technical Manager
* Lead the technical team supporting the Risk Management Business in the Americas. ;
* Supported pre-sales effort by providing slide shows and writing answers to Requests For Information from prospects. ;
* Supported implementation of several sites with the Reuters Risk Management Systems (Kondor+ and Sailfish RiskManager). ;
* Designed and lead implementation projects of large Triarch Sites as UBS, SG Warburg and Societe Generale.
-
Reuters
- Project Manager
PARIS
1993 - 1994
Project Manager
-
Reuters
- Developer
PARIS
1991 - 1992
Developer
* Developed interfaces to several external systems such as Dealing2000, a Global Limit System (GLCS) and Back Office systems. ;
* Wrote specifications and data model for several modules of a Foreign Exchange Position Keeping system, later integrated in Kondor+ as the Forex Module.
Graduated from ESIEA Engineering school
Diploma equivalent to a Masters degree in Computer Science.