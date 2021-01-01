Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Picard PICARD
Ajouter
Picard PICARD
75008
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Promoteur constructeur (France)
Mes compétences :
Immobilier
Management
Entreprises
GROUPE EUROPEAN HOMES
maintenant
Perspective habitat 75008
- Président
2008 - maintenant
promoteur constructeur France
fpicard@perspectivehabitat.fr
www.perspectivehabitat.fr
Perspective Construction 75008
- Président
2008 - maintenant
Maitrise d'œuvre
www.perspectivehabitat.fr
European Homes
- Directeur de région ile de france
Paris
1991 - 2008
........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
www.european-homes.fr
Formations
Lycée Des Roches Ecole des Roches
Verneuil Sur Avre
1986 - 1987
Réseau
Alexis PONCHEL
Aurélien SAVART
Catherine L.W
Christophe ROBIN
Franck HELMLINGER
Immo MATIN
Laurent MOMPER
Marie LE FLOCH