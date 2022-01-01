Retail
Pierre-Antoine ROIRON
Pierre-Antoine ROIRON
LYON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PA Roiron - Artisan Luthier
- Gérant
2005 - maintenant
PA Roiron - Artisan Luthier
- Gérant
2005 - maintenant
Formations
INSA (Lyon)
Lyon
1995 - 2000
Réseau
Céline RAGOT
Florence BOURG
Guillaume LEVACON
Olivier LATRU