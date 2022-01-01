Menu

Pierre ARRIBE

ROCHEFORT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Leadership
Lean management
Production industrielle

Entreprises

  • Stelia (Airbus Group) - Head of Aerostructure Production

    2011 - maintenant Head of Aerostructure Production at EADS SOGERMA – Rochefort (17)
    Manufacturing and Assembly parts (Perimeter: 400 workers / 10 directly)
    SA/LR Barrels, A400M Ramp Door, A350 Main Landing Gear Bay,...

  • Airbus Group - Head of missile M51 integration operations

    Blagnac 2008 - 2010 Integration engineer at EADS ASTRIUM ST – Crozon (29)
    Head of missile M51 integration operations (40 workers)

  • Airbus Group - Integration business manager Main cryogenic stage of ARIANE 5

    Blagnac 2005 - 2008 Integration business manager Main cryogenic stage of ARIANE 5
    Launcher team leader in CSG (Kourou – French Guiana) - 5 campaigns/year.

  • Airbus Group - Production business manager

    Blagnac 2002 - 2005 Production business manager (cost, quality & time): ARIANE 5 (Ø 5400) pyrotechnic rings, M51 metallic parts and rings.

  • Airbus Group - Manager, Computer aided Manufacturing

    Blagnac 1999 - 2002 Manager, Computer aided Manufacturing. (Management of 10 programmers)

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique Universitaire De Lille (Polytech'Lille Ex EUDIL)

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1996 - 1999 Mecanical Engineer

    Customer: ASTRIUM :
    End education plan : Drilling-Riveting automating process for aerospaces structures.
    Results: Specifications, drawings and cost-effectiveness study development of the machine.

    Engineer work placement : Characterization of a high speed machine tool.
    Results: Development of a methodological guide.

