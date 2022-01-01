Retail
Pierre ARRIBE
Pierre ARRIBE
ROCHEFORT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Leadership
Lean management
Production industrielle
Entreprises
Stelia (Airbus Group)
- Head of Aerostructure Production
2011 - maintenant
Head of Aerostructure Production at EADS SOGERMA – Rochefort (17)
Manufacturing and Assembly parts (Perimeter: 400 workers / 10 directly)
SA/LR Barrels, A400M Ramp Door, A350 Main Landing Gear Bay,...
Airbus Group
- Head of missile M51 integration operations
Blagnac
2008 - 2010
Integration engineer at EADS ASTRIUM ST – Crozon (29)
Head of missile M51 integration operations (40 workers)
Airbus Group
- Integration business manager Main cryogenic stage of ARIANE 5
Blagnac
2005 - 2008
Integration business manager Main cryogenic stage of ARIANE 5
Launcher team leader in CSG (Kourou – French Guiana) - 5 campaigns/year.
Airbus Group
- Production business manager
Blagnac
2002 - 2005
Production business manager (cost, quality & time): ARIANE 5 (Ø 5400) pyrotechnic rings, M51 metallic parts and rings.
Airbus Group
- Manager, Computer aided Manufacturing
Blagnac
1999 - 2002
Manager, Computer aided Manufacturing. (Management of 10 programmers)
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique Universitaire De Lille (Polytech'Lille Ex EUDIL)
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1996 - 1999
Mecanical Engineer
Customer: ASTRIUM :
End education plan : Drilling-Riveting automating process for aerospaces structures.
Results: Specifications, drawings and cost-effectiveness study development of the machine.
Engineer work placement : Characterization of a high speed machine tool.
Results: Development of a methodological guide.
Réseau
Adrian QUERE-BLAISE
Annelie DENIS
Christophe SEGUINAUD
François MANUEL
Gregory FLIPPES
Murielle MAUX
Noémie FAINE
Solène PRIGENT
Théotime FERRERI
Thibaut LOURIOU