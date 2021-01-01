Menu

Pierre BLANC

MONTBRISON

En résumé

Project Manager in charge of the Technical Installations (MEP) on large Construction Projects in foreign countries (South East Asia, China, Europe, Cuba and North America, Africa, Russia…).
I am system and organization oriented.

Fields of expertise MEP: Mechanical, Electrical,Plumbing
•Project Management Design-built,Design only projects
•Technical expertise in HVAC Plumbing, Drainage
•Design Management and Contract Management
•Design of Air Conditioning and Plumbing systems

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Free lance - Conseil assistance technique

    2010 - maintenant

  • Vinci Construction QDVC - MEP Manager

    2007 - 2010 QDVC Car Park, Sheraton Car Park , Anse à la Mouche Resort, Dahlak Resort

  • Oger International - MEP Production Manager à Saudi Oger

    Saint Ouen 2005 - 2007

  • Bouygues Batiment International - MEP Manager

    GUYANCOURT 1996 - 2007

Formations

