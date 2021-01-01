Pierre BLANC

Project Manager in charge of the Technical Installations (MEP) on large Construction Projects in foreign countries (South East Asia, China, Europe, Cuba and North America, Africa, Russia…).

I am system and organization oriented.



Fields of expertise MEP: Mechanical, Electrical,Plumbing

•Project Management Design-built,Design only projects

•Technical expertise in HVAC Plumbing, Drainage

•Design Management and Contract Management

•Design of Air Conditioning and Plumbing systems



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet