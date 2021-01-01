Pierre BLANC

Project Manager in charge of the Technical Installations (MEP) on large Construction Projects in foreign countries (South East Asia, China, Europe, Cuba and North America, Africa, Russia…).
I am system and organization oriented.
Fields of expertise MEP: Mechanical, Electrical,Plumbing
•Project Management Design-built,Design only projects
•Technical expertise in HVAC Plumbing, Drainage
•Design Management and Contract Management
•Design of Air Conditioning and Plumbing systems
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet