Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Pierre COTIN
Pierre COTIN
BOIS COLOMBES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Elengy
- Stratégie, Développement, Commercial
BOIS COLOMBES
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure ENSPM
Rueil Malmaison
1990 - 1991
Ecole Centrale Lyon
Ecully
1986 - 1989
Lycée Pierre De Fermat
Toulouse
1984 - 1986
Bruno GÉNUIT
Frédéric FORGUES
Guillaume CASTELLAN
Juliette CASOETTO
Laurent BONORA
Louis David SCHLUMBERGER
Ludovic LAFLAQUIERE
Marc JALABERT
Olivier FOX
Thierry MOUNIER
