Pierre-Elie LANIES

PARIS2009 - maintenant• Sales & Trading on FX spot, swaps, options (vanilla & structured);
• Managing relationships with client turnover up to EUR 4B;
• Leveraging long-term relationships with clients through regular face-to-face events;
• Using fundamental, economic and technical analysis to generate trade ideas;
• Pricing and pushing hedging solutions adapted to client risks.
SGCIB, Paris
- Structured Product Sales
2007 - 2008• Marketing and selling structured investment solutions;
• 60% Business Development, 40% Portfolio Management;
• Priced and pushed investments vehicles, FX & IRD structured solutions;
• Sold to Mutual Funds, Pension Funds & Regional Collectivities;
• Worked with Structuring team to design Tax & Payoff strategies.
SGCIB
- SYNDICATE STRUCTURED BONDS
PARIS2005 - 2006• Preparing customer, market and management presentations;
• Weekly EMTN market analysis for internal and external purposes;
• Checked structured products (Equity & CMS linked, CRAN) term sheets and sold it to issuers.
HSBC
- FX SALES ASSITANT
Paris2004 - 2005Selling financial products to corporates and institutional customers
• Meeting and presentation to customers
• Taking part in FX electronic trading platform improvement
• Maintaining database for sales persons on E
• Simulation of option pricing
• Link between front office, back office and customers
• Preparing option term sheets (transatlantic option…)
• In charge of option exercize confirmations
Grenoble2002 - 2007Finance de marchés et produits dérivés
- Spécialisation Finance de Marchés ( gestion du risque taux, change, produits dérivés, gestion de portefeuille...).
- Année de césure en banque d'investissement (HSBC)
- Echange universitaire à la Pontifica Universidade Catolica de Rio de Janeiro.