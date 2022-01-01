Menu

Pierre-Elie LANIES

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Brésil
COMMERCE
Economie
Entrepreunariat
Finances
Gastronomie
Marchés financiers
Négociations
Oenologie
Rugby
Sports

Entreprises

  • SGCIB - FX SALES

    PARIS 2009 - maintenant • Sales & Trading on FX spot, swaps, options (vanilla & structured);
    • Managing relationships with client turnover up to EUR 4B;
    • Leveraging long-term relationships with clients through regular face-to-face events;
    • Using fundamental, economic and technical analysis to generate trade ideas;
    • Pricing and pushing hedging solutions adapted to client risks.

  • SGCIB, Paris - Structured Product Sales

    2007 - 2008 • Marketing and selling structured investment solutions;
    • 60% Business Development, 40% Portfolio Management;
    • Priced and pushed investments vehicles, FX & IRD structured solutions;
    • Sold to Mutual Funds, Pension Funds & Regional Collectivities;
    • Worked with Structuring team to design Tax & Payoff strategies.

  • SGCIB - SYNDICATE STRUCTURED BONDS

    PARIS 2005 - 2006 • Preparing customer, market and management presentations;
    • Weekly EMTN market analysis for internal and external purposes;
    • Checked structured products (Equity & CMS linked, CRAN) term sheets and sold it to issuers.

  • HSBC - FX SALES ASSITANT

    Paris 2004 - 2005 Selling financial products to corporates and institutional customers

    • Meeting and presentation to customers
    • Taking part in FX electronic trading platform improvement
    • Maintaining database for sales persons on E
    • Simulation of option pricing
    • Link between front office, back office and customers
    • Preparing option term sheets (transatlantic option…)
    • In charge of option exercize confirmations

  • BNP PARIBAS - 'Teenagers' market manager assistant

    Paris 2003 - 2003

Formations

  • Grenoble Ecole De Management

    Grenoble maintenant

  • Grenoble Ecole De Management

    Grenoble 2002 - 2007 Finance de marchés et produits dérivés

    - Spécialisation Finance de Marchés ( gestion du risque taux, change, produits dérivés, gestion de portefeuille...).
    - Année de césure en banque d'investissement (HSBC)
    - Echange universitaire à la Pontifica Universidade Catolica de Rio de Janeiro.

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Grenoble 2002 - 2007 finance de marché / negociations

