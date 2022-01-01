Menu

Pierre-Emmanuel ALLAIS

ISTANBUL

En résumé

CAREER PROFILE

• Finance Professional with both experiences in operational/industrial unit, and functional positions.
• Extensive hands on processes set-up and software implemantation/enhancement.
• Career marked by demonstrated ability to manage challenging situation, as, opening an automotive branch in Hungary, adapting processes and monitoring tools to new company owner’s standards, bringing back to profitability a strong “loss-making” factory.
• Experience in working in international environment, reporting to top-management of international companies.
• High adaptability to new environment, from Finance to Supply Chain, for a deep learning of Operations’ matrix, and a quick improvement of Operational’s Indicators.

Core areas of experience include:

ERP Enhancement / IFRS Rules Management
Team and Process Building / Results and Values oriented
Leadership and Training / Forecasting-Planning skills
Strong Adaptability & Integration skills / Car Industry & Energy Sector Experience

Entreprises

  • Schneider Electric - TURKEY - Distribution Transformers - Finance Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • Schneider Electric - Montpellier - SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGER

    2011 - 2013

  • AREVA T&D - TURKEY - SUPPLY-CHAIN MANAGER

    2008 - 2011

  • AREVA T&D - TURKEY - FINANCE MANAGER

    2006 - 2008

  • AREVA T&D – La Défense/Paris - OPERATION CONTROLLER - BU PRODUCTS

    2004 - 2006

  • Citroën Hungaria KFT - Budapest - Financial Controller

    2001 - 2004

  • Citroën Hrvatska d.o.o - Zagreb - Project Manager

    2000 - 2001

  • PSA s.a – Citroën - Paris - Cost Controller

    1999 - 2000

Formations

Réseau