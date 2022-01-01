Pierre-Emmanuel ALLAIS

CAREER PROFILE



• Finance Professional with both experiences in operational/industrial unit, and functional positions.

• Extensive hands on processes set-up and software implemantation/enhancement.

• Career marked by demonstrated ability to manage challenging situation, as, opening an automotive branch in Hungary, adapting processes and monitoring tools to new company owner’s standards, bringing back to profitability a strong “loss-making” factory.

• Experience in working in international environment, reporting to top-management of international companies.

• High adaptability to new environment, from Finance to Supply Chain, for a deep learning of Operations’ matrix, and a quick improvement of Operational’s Indicators.



Core areas of experience include:



ERP Enhancement / IFRS Rules Management

Team and Process Building / Results and Values oriented

Leadership and Training / Forecasting-Planning skills

Strong Adaptability & Integration skills / Car Industry & Energy Sector Experience