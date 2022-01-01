Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre-Emmanuel CAUËT
Ajouter
Pierre-Emmanuel CAUËT
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Affine
- Responsable Pôle Commerces
Paris
2011 - maintenant
VINCI Immobilier
- Directeur du Développement
Boulogne Billancourt
2006 - 2011
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO
- Adjoint au Directeur de Projets
Paris
2003 - 2006
Formations
ESSEC Business School
Cergy Pontoise
2002 - 2003
Lycée La Providence
Amiens
1995 - 1997
baccalauréat
Réseau
Carole NOIR
Christophe DUPREZ
Gabriel MARSY
Lionel BERLAND
Olivier HERMAN
Pauline DE NOIRMONT
Sanchez José DE CORDOBA