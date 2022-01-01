Pierre-Emmanuel GIROUD

Mes compétences :
Purchasing
Project management
Change management
Operational excellence
Entreprises
ALSTOM Transport
- Continuous Improvement Director
2012 - maintenant
CYLAD CONSULTING
- Manager
Paris2009 - 2012
Assystem Consulting
- Manager
Courbevoie2005 - 2009Consulting company specialised in management and operations improvement
Manager with following responsibilities:
Sales
Mission and team management
Recruitment
Type of missions:
Set-up of a process for space launcher planning management
Definition of management plan and work packages
Organisation of an industrial work stream and definition of the industrial roadmap for a large aircraft manufacturer
MASAI
- Project leader
2000 - 2005Consulting company specialised in purchasing cost optimisation
Project leader with following responsibilities:
Mission and team management
Commodity purchase
Type of missions:
Purchasing strategy definition, RFQ process implementation, technical and commercial negotiation
Redesign to cost
Purchasing in low cost countries
ALSTOM Transport
- Purchaser
1998 - 2000Based in Seoul, South Korea
Technology transfer activities for a large railways projet
Definition of the purchasing strategy (local vs. import)
Quality assessment of the potential local suppliers
Follow-up of development and qualification of the products