Pierre-Emmanuel GIROUD

COURBEVOIE

Mes compétences :
Purchasing
Project management
Change management
Operational excellence

Entreprises

  • ALSTOM Transport - Continuous Improvement Director

    2012 - maintenant

  • CYLAD CONSULTING - Manager

    Paris 2009 - 2012

  • Assystem Consulting - Manager

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2009 Consulting company specialised in management and operations improvement

    Manager with following responsibilities:
    Sales
    Mission and team management
    Recruitment

    Type of missions:
    Set-up of a process for space launcher planning management
    Definition of management plan and work packages
    Organisation of an industrial work stream and definition of the industrial roadmap for a large aircraft manufacturer

  • MASAI - Project leader

    2000 - 2005 Consulting company specialised in purchasing cost optimisation

    Project leader with following responsibilities:
    Mission and team management
    Commodity purchase

    Type of missions:
    Purchasing strategy definition, RFQ process implementation, technical and commercial negotiation
    Redesign to cost
    Purchasing in low cost countries

  • ALSTOM Transport - Purchaser

    1998 - 2000 Based in Seoul, South Korea
    Technology transfer activities for a large railways projet
    Definition of the purchasing strategy (local vs. import)
    Quality assessment of the potential local suppliers
    Follow-up of development and qualification of the products

Formations

