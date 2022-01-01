Menu

Pierre-Emmanuel PERRIN

Paris

Very dynamic, with a good power of conviction and with excellent interpersonal skills, I am aware that sales / marketing department plays a major role in society.

I love challenges and achieve goals, I would like to develop these skills within a strong structure with values and constant innovation.

Très dynamique, disposant d’un bon pouvoir de conviction et doté d’un excellent relationnel, je suis conscient que le service commercial/marketing joue un rôle majeur dans une société.

Aimant relever des défis et atteindre les objectifs fixés, je souhaiterais valoriser ces compétences au sein d’une structure forte de valeurs et constamment en innovation.

Mes compétences :
Formation
Informatique
Communication
Management
Gestion de projet
Marketing
Salesforce

Entreprises

  • Bluewolf - Consultant CRM

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Devenson - Consultant

    Aix-en-Provence 2015 - 2016

  • Edenred - Commercial patrimoine

    Malakoff 2013 - 2015

  • Groupe Bertrand - Assistant chef de projet marketing

    2013 - 2013 Mise en place des plan d'actions marketing et communication pour la chaîne de restauration Bert's

  • Un Monde Gourmand - Consultant junior en marketing

    2012 - 2012 -Diagnostic de l’existant autour de la cible client, du prix, de la promotion et de la distribution
    -Définition et mise en place de la politique de commercialisation/ communication/marketing et supports associés

  • Carte Financement - Chef de produit junior marketing/communication

    2011 - 2012 -Définition, conception et mise en place de la stratégie de communication web/réseaux sociaux
    -Création d’outils marketing pour la commercialisation des produits de Carte Financement et le suivi client

  • Lux'INSEEC - Président

    2011 - 2012 Président de l'association LUX'INSEEC vise à promouvoir les métiers du Luxe auprès des étudiants de l'Inseec et favorise leur insertion professionnelle.

  • Pierre & Vacances UK - Chef de produit junior

    2011 - 2011 Création des outils marketings pour la commercialisation des produits Pierre & Vacances.
    Mise en place d’une plateforme extranet pour le suivi et l’accompagnement des partenaires commerciaux internationaux.

  • Bateaux Parisiens - Chef de projet junior

    2010 - 2011

  • Pole loisir de prestige du groupe Sodexo - Chargé de developpement

    2008 - 2010 Developpement du chiffre d'affaire des ventes pour les marques Bateaux Parisiens, Yachts de Paris, Lido de Paris, Sodexo Prestige, L'Affiche, Restaurants de la Tour E.iffel.
    Mise en place et suivi des actions de communication.

  • Agence Chalestown - Chef Hote

    2006 - 2008 Encadrement d'équipe d'hote et d'hotesse sur differentes missions de communication (défilé de mode, soirée de gala, lancement de produit, street marketing...)

