Pierre-Emmanuel PERRIN

Very dynamic, with a good power of conviction and with excellent interpersonal skills, I am aware that sales / marketing department plays a major role in society.



I love challenges and achieve goals, I would like to develop these skills within a strong structure with values and constant innovation.



Très dynamique, disposant d’un bon pouvoir de conviction et doté d’un excellent relationnel, je suis conscient que le service commercial/marketing joue un rôle majeur dans une société.



Aimant relever des défis et atteindre les objectifs fixés, je souhaiterais valoriser ces compétences au sein d’une structure forte de valeurs et constamment en innovation.



Mes compétences :

Formation

Informatique

Communication

Management

Gestion de projet

Marketing

Salesforce