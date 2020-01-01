Menu

Pierre-Emmanuel RONDEAU

Chessy

En résumé

Depuis 2017 : Senior Manager, DIGITAL Development - Production - Projects

2015-2017 : Manager, DIGITAL Development - Production - Projects
2012-2015 : Manager, Internet Production & Projets à Disneyland® Paris. Manager global projet Disneyland Paris New Experience
2011-2012 : Chef de groupe Internet Projet & Production à Disneyland® Paris.
2006-2011 : webmaster des sites Internet B2C, B2B et Corporate de Disneyland® Paris.
2006, de février à novembre : stage de fin d’étude à Disneyland® Paris.
2005, juin et juillet : Mission à Londres chez AEDIS, société de design et de création Internet.
2005, mai : Conception et création de l’interface StudioNet pour Disneyland® Paris Le Studio.

Spécialisations : internet, developpement, identité graphique, communication, management

Mes compétences :
Audiovisuel
Production
Management
Internet

Entreprises

  • Disneyland Paris - Senior Manager, DIGITAL Development - Production - Projects

    Chessy 2017 - maintenant - Au sein de la division Marketing et Ventes, Senior Manager de l'équipe Digital pour les sites Internet et applications mobiles de Disneyland Paris.
    - Management de 3 équipes : une de développement (front et back), une de production (mise à jour des contenus et des offres, webdesign et webmastering) et une de gestion de projets
    - Management de plus de 35 collaborateurs.
    - Gestion des 18 marchés de vente B2C, 4 marchés B2B et 2 sites Corporate.
    - Gestion des sites ecommerce concernant les mises à jour et les nouvelles fonctionnalités
    - Management des nouvelles fonctionnalités des sites Internet d'information et applications mobile pour Disneyland Paris avec Disney Park & Resort Digital (USA)

  • Disneyland Paris - Manager, DIGITAL Development - Production - Projects

    Chessy 2015 - 2017 - Au sein de la division Marketing et Ventes, manager de l'équipe Digital pour les sites Internet et applications mobiles de Disneyland Paris.
    - Management de 3 équipes : une de développement (front et back), une de production (mise à jour des contenus et des offres, webdesign et webmastering) et une de gestion de projets
    - Management de plus de 30 employés.
    - Gestion des 18 marchés de vente B2C, 4 marchés B2B et 2 sites Corporate.
    - Gestion des sites ecommerce concernant les mises à jour et les nouvelles fonctionnalités
    - Management des nouvelles fonctionnalités des sites Internet d'information et applications mobile pour Disneyland Paris avec Disney Park & Resort Digital (USA)

  • Disneyland Paris - Manager, Internet Production & Projets

    Chessy 2012 - 2015 - Au sein de la division Marketing Advertising, manager de l'équipe Production & Projets Internet (webmastering, intégration, design,...) des sites de Disneyland® Paris.
    - Management de plus de 20 collaborateurs.
    - Gestion des 18 marchés de vente B2C, 2 marchés B2B et 2 sites Corporate.
    - Chef de projet sur les nouveaux développements des sites Internet de Disneyland® Paris avec Walt Disney Park & Resort Online (USA).

  • Disneyland Paris - Chef de groupe Internet Projet & Production

    Chessy 2011 - 2012 - Au sein de la division Marketing Advertising, responsable de l'équipe projet et production Internet (webmastering, intégration, design,...) des sites de Disneyland® Paris.
    - Gestion des 18 marchés de vente B2C, 2 marchés B2B et 2 sites Corporate.
    - Chef de projet sur les nouveaux développements des sites Internet.
    - Producteur de l'émission "On n'a pas tous les jours 20 ans" pour Disneyland Paris présentée par Jean-Pierre FOUCAULT avec Phil COLLINS (http://live.disneylandparis.fr)

  • Disneyland Paris - Webmaster des sites Internet B2C, B2B et Corporate

    Chessy 2006 - 2011 - Responsable des relations entre le service informatique et le service marketing pour les sites Internet.
    - Chef de projet sur les nouveaux développements des sites Internet.

  • Disneyland Paris - Designer fonctionnel pour les nouveaux sites Internet

    Chessy 2006 - 2006 - Création et mise en place du nouveau système de gestion des sites Internet.

  • Disneyland Paris - Conception et création de l’interface StudioNet pour Disneyland Paris Le Studio

    Chessy 2005 - 2005 - Management de l’équipe.

  • AEDIS - Mission à Londres chez AEDIS, société de design et de création Internet.

    2005 - 2005 - Management de l’équipe technique.

  • STEREDENN production - Président fondateur

    PARIS 2002 - maintenant Président fondateur de STEREDENN qui produit des sites Internet, des émissions TV, des vidéo clip, des artistes et des groupes.
    - Gestion d'image, production, outils de promotion, site Internet, fanclub pour artistes dont Romain UGHETTO (diffusé sur NRJ et plusieurs dizaines de milliers de fans sur les réseaux sociaux) et Valentin MARCEAU (ancien du groupe BoXon avec des dizaines de concerts pendant 5 ans et un nouveau CD solo en sortie prochaine). En partenariat avec MJF productions («Les Choristes», «Stone et Charden», etc...).
    - Gestion d'image pour divers artistes et création Internet depuis 2002.
    - Production de diverses émissions télévisées en direct et making of pour AnakinWeb TV et Disneyland Paris®.
    - Production d'une série télévisée en 2010 (producteur, management des acteurs et de l'équipe technique).

  • Planète Star Wars - Président fondateur

    1999 - maintenant - Fondation, gestion de www.planete-starwars.com (ex. AnakinWeb), un des plus grands fan club français sur Star Wars depuis 1999.
    - Management de l’équipe, fondation et gestion d’un magazine et d’une chaine de télévision en direct.
    - Création et gestion d’événements pour la sortie des films Star Wars en mai 2002, 2005 et en août 2008.
    - Création du groupement Star Wars French Corner et différents événements Star Wars en 2015-2016

Formations

