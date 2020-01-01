Pierre-Emmanuel RONDEAU

Depuis 2017 : Senior Manager, DIGITAL Development - Production - Projects



2015-2017 : Manager, DIGITAL Development - Production - Projects

2012-2015 : Manager, Internet Production & Projets à Disneyland® Paris. Manager global projet Disneyland Paris New Experience

2011-2012 : Chef de groupe Internet Projet & Production à Disneyland® Paris.

2006-2011 : webmaster des sites Internet B2C, B2B et Corporate de Disneyland® Paris.

2006, de février à novembre : stage de fin d’étude à Disneyland® Paris.

2005, juin et juillet : Mission à Londres chez AEDIS, société de design et de création Internet.

2005, mai : Conception et création de l’interface StudioNet pour Disneyland® Paris Le Studio.



Spécialisations : internet, developpement, identité graphique, communication, management



Mes compétences :

Audiovisuel

Production

Management

Internet