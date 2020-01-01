Pierre-Emmanuel RONDEAU

Depuis 2017 : Senior Manager, DIGITAL Development - Production - Projects
2015-2017 : Manager, DIGITAL Development - Production - Projects
2012-2015 : Manager, Internet Production & Projets à Disneyland® Paris. Manager global projet Disneyland Paris New Experience
2011-2012 : Chef de groupe Internet Projet & Production à Disneyland® Paris.
2006-2011 : webmaster des sites Internet B2C, B2B et Corporate de Disneyland® Paris.
2006, de février à novembre : stage de fin d’étude à Disneyland® Paris.
2005, juin et juillet : Mission à Londres chez AEDIS, société de design et de création Internet.
2005, mai : Conception et création de l’interface StudioNet pour Disneyland® Paris Le Studio.
Spécialisations : internet, developpement, identité graphique, communication, management
Mes compétences :
Audiovisuel
Production
Management
Internet