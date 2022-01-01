Retail
Pierre Etienne GERBET
Pierre Etienne GERBET
Courbevoie
Entreprises
Symantec
- Sr. Technical Support Engineer
Courbevoie
2015 - maintenant
Symantec
- Senior Technical Support Engineer
Courbevoie
2014 - 2014
Provide technical support for Symantec Endpoint Security products to Symantec Partners
Symantec
- Technical Support Analyst - Endpoint Security
Courbevoie
2012 - 2014
Provide technical support for Symantec Endpoint Security products to enterprise customers.
Google
- Local Data Evaluator | Geo Local EMEA Operations
Paris
2012 - 2012
HP Enterprise Services
- 2nd Level Technical Support Analyst
Courtaboeuf
2010 - 2012
Réseau
Charlery BURNER
Christine CHRISTINE SAVIGNAN (SAVIGNAN)
Dorian GRAVIIIIIER
Marc LE DEROFF
Matthieu BRIOT
Philippe THANADABOUTH