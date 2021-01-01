Menu

Pierre-F ROC

Ivry-sur-Seine

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commerce
Gestion
Management

Entreprises

  • E.Leclerc - Directeur

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2016 - maintenant

  • E.Leclerc - Responsable Frais

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2014 - maintenant

  • E.Leclerc - Responsable de département PGC

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2012 - 2014

  • Systeme U - Responsable de magasin

    Rungis 2010 - 2012

  • E.Leclerc ESPAGNE Aranjuez - Chef de rayon Frais Ls et DPH

    2008 - 2010

Formations

  • Ecal

    Rouen 2005 - 2008

  • ECE Ecole De Commerce Européenne (Groupe INSEEC) (Pau)

    Pau 2003 - 2005

  • Ecole De Tersac

    Meilhan Sur Garonne 1996 - 1998

