Connexion
Pierre-F ROC
Ajouter
Pierre-F ROC
Ivry-sur-Seine
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
0679763370
Mes compétences :
Commerce
Gestion
Management
Entreprises
E.Leclerc
- Directeur
Ivry-sur-Seine
2016 - maintenant
E.Leclerc
- Responsable Frais
Ivry-sur-Seine
2014 - maintenant
E.Leclerc
- Responsable de département PGC
Ivry-sur-Seine
2012 - 2014
Systeme U
- Responsable de magasin
Rungis
2010 - 2012
E.Leclerc ESPAGNE Aranjuez
- Chef de rayon Frais Ls et DPH
2008 - 2010
Formations
Ecal
Rouen
2005 - 2008
ECE Ecole De Commerce Européenne (Groupe INSEEC) (Pau)
Pau
2003 - 2005
Ecole De Tersac
Meilhan Sur Garonne
1996 - 1998
Réseau
Aurelie PENIGUEL
Cédric POUSSINEAU
Francisco VAZQUEZ PEREZ
Guillaume BUTTE
Hervé CANEVET
Jean Luc FONTAINE
Jeremy ORDONEZ
Sylvain BOULANGER
Vanessa OLLIER
Xavier TOUYA
