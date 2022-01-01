Menu

Pierre FAILLY

Vélizy-Villacoublay

En résumé

Actuellement en recherche d'un emploi de Responsable d'Affaires ou de Chef de Projet
Mes compétences :
Négociation contrats
Planification de projet
Microsoft Office
Suivi de chantiers
Entrepreneuriat‎
Rigueur
Gestion de projet
Communication
Internet
Suivi commercial et administratif
Gestion budgétaire
PC Hardware
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Final Cut Pro
Apple Mac

Entreprises

  • Eiffage Énergie Systèmes - Responsable d'affaires

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2019 - 2019

  • Blue Box Prod SARL - Gérant d'entreprise & Entrepreneur

    2007 - 2017 : Gérant d'entreprise, Entrepreneur du spectacle, tourneur, organisateur
    de concerts, producteur (Blue Box Prod' SARL,
    * Titulaire des licences d'entrepreneur du spectacle 2 et 3 ;
    * Clientèle : Festivals, municipalités, centres culturels, associations,
    entreprises privées, organisateurs divers (Europe, Afrique du nord)
    * Production d'artistes pour concerts, organisation et productions de
    concerts, spectacles clefs en main (Europe, Afrique du nord)
    * Prospections et organisation de tournées ou de dates ponctuelles pour
    artistes divers (Europe, Afrique du nord)

  • SPIE - Responsable d'affaires

    Cergy 1987 - 2004 Responsable d’affaires chez Amec Spie (ex Spie Trindel, Beaurains, 62 )
    Service Postes HT, clientèle Industrielle, EDF distribution
    Cursus :
    • De 2002 à fin 2004 : Responsable d’affaires (Devis, préparations,
    organisation et suivi d’études et de travaux, commercial de fond de
    commerce, suivi financier d’affaires), statut : CADRE.
    • De 1991 à fin 2001 : Responsable d’affaires (Devis, préparations,
    organisation et suivi d’études et de travaux, commercial de fond de
    commerce, suivi financier d’affaires), statut : ETAM.
    • De 1988 à fin1990 : Assistant responsable d’affaires (Devis, préparations,
    organisation et suivi d’études et de travaux), statut : ETAM

Formations

Réseau