Pierre FELTZ

Saint-Denis

Election législatives 2022

Graduate from the "Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Bordeaux" (a French elite school) in Political science and Public affairs, I work since September 2014 as an International Affairs Advisor for AFNOR, the French National Standards Body.

My job consists in reinforcing the French influence in European and International Standardisation. To this end, I:
- analyze the flow of political and technical developments hailing from the European and International levels;
- advise the French representatives on the positions to defend in the technical and political governance bodies of the European and international standardization organizations;
- participate directly in certain activities of the political governance of the European and international standardization;
- make a legislative and policy watch on all subjects that may have an impact on voluntary standardization,
- draft speeches, I write position papers, I conduct lobbying and communication and PR activities;
- manage projects and partnerships, in close liaison with the legal and financial services;

Furthermore, I am deeply involved in quality management activities (design of working processes notably).

French is my mother tongue, I speak English, German (both fluently), and I have a good knowledge of Spanish and Italian.

Entreprises

  • AFNOR - Analyste-Conseiller Affaires Internationales

    Saint-Denis 2014 - maintenant

  • Eutelsat - Chargé d'Affaires Institutionnelles stagiaire

    Paris 2013 - 2014

  • Ville de Nancy - Chargé de mission stagiaire en Affaires européennes et internationales

    2013 - 2013 Suivi de l'actualité européeenne; Rapporteur public de l'atelier "Des échanges grand public pour une Europe grand public" au sommet de l'AFCCRE (13-15/06/2013);
    Préparation en amont du Sommet des Jeunes pour la Paix (financé à hauteur de 18 000 euros par la Commission européenne, 15 000 euros par l'OFAJ) qui s'est tenu du 30 juin au 7 juillet 2013 à Nancy. Je fus acteur de son bon déroulement et de sa réussite. J'ai aussi rédigé les rapports finaux destinés aux financeurs.
    Traductions et interprétariat.
    Rédaction de notes d'expertise, de synthèses, de discours

Formations

  • Sciences Po Bordeaux

    Bordeaux 2008 - 2013 5e année diplôme Sciences Po et M2 Carrières Européennes

    J'ai appris à réaliser des notes de synthèse, des revues de presse, des notes de conjoncture des fiches techniques. J'ai aussi été entrainé à prendre la parole en public, à m'exprimer clairement aussi bien à l'écrit qu'à l'oral. Aussi, la 2e année à Sciences Po se déroulant à l'étranger, j'ai eu la chance d'étudier un an à l'université de Brême et parfaire ma maitrise de l'allemand.

  • Université Nancy 2

    Nancy 2007 - 2008 L1

    Cette année de géographie m'a permis d'acquérir des compétences géographiques certaines. Savoir cartographier, savoir observer son environnement, le comprendre sont selon moi des atouts certains dans le monde d'aujourd'hui.

