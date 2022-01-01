Pierre FELTZ

Dear Sir or Madam,



Graduate from the "Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Bordeaux" (a French elite school) in Political science and Public affairs, I work since September 2014 as an International Affairs Advisor for AFNOR, the French National Standards Body.



My job consists in reinforcing the French influence in European and International Standardisation. To this end, I:

- analyze the flow of political and technical developments hailing from the European and International levels;

- advise the French representatives on the positions to defend in the technical and political governance bodies of the European and international standardization organizations;

- participate directly in certain activities of the political governance of the European and international standardization;

- make a legislative and policy watch on all subjects that may have an impact on voluntary standardization,

- draft speeches, I write position papers, I conduct lobbying and communication and PR activities;

- manage projects and partnerships, in close liaison with the legal and financial services;



Furthermore, I am deeply involved in quality management activities (design of working processes notably).



French is my mother tongue, I speak English, German (both fluently), and I have a good knowledge of Spanish and Italian.