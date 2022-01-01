Retail
Pierre FEL
Pierre FEL
LIMOGES
AD Industrie
maintenant
CARSAT Centre Ouest
- Ingénieur Conseil
2013 - maintenant
AD INDUSTRIE
- Responsable d'Unité de Production Autonome
2007 - maintenant
AD INDUSTRIE
- Acheteur Projet
2006 - 2007
Cesi
La Couronne
2003 - 2006
Ingénieur
Science Industrielle
Alison DRU
Antonio SANCHEZ
Arnaud GAVELLO
Bertrand GRENERON
Eric FERNANDEZ
Fabien GRIALOU
Jean-François GUILLET
Richard GOURAUD *
Werner BUHLER