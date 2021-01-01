Pierre FOURNIER

Après une formation en DUT Techniques de Commercialisation et un cursus Grande Ecole à l'EM Normandie, j'ai intégré le Master 2 Spécialisé "Cross Cultural Marketing & Negotiation. Je suis actuellement en poste en tant que chargé de relation client pour la société Perkin Elmer.



After a two year diploma in marketing and negotiation, I follow my studies in a Business School (EM Normandie) where I had integrated the Master Degree "Cross Cultural Marketing & Negotiation". I am currently working as a customer care specialist for the company Perkin Elmer.



Mes compétences :

Marketing

International