Pierre FOURNIER

Villebon sur Yvette

En résumé

Après une formation en DUT Techniques de Commercialisation et un cursus Grande Ecole à l'EM Normandie, j'ai intégré le Master 2 Spécialisé "Cross Cultural Marketing & Negotiation. Je suis actuellement en poste en tant que chargé de relation client pour la société Perkin Elmer.

After a two year diploma in marketing and negotiation, I follow my studies in a Business School (EM Normandie) where I had integrated the Master Degree "Cross Cultural Marketing & Negotiation". I am currently working as a customer care specialist for the company Perkin Elmer.

Mes compétences :
Marketing
International

Entreprises

  • PerkinElmer - Customer Care Specialist

    Villebon sur Yvette 2013 - maintenant

  • IDBUS / SNCF-C6 - Analyste Desserte

    2013 - 2013 - Etude de marché pour la création de nouveaux débouchés (nouvelles lignes internationales)
    - Etablir les REX de chaque période avec pour objectif le développement du chiffre d’affaires et de la rentabilité (analyse et amélioration de l’offre existante)

  • SNCF - Assistant Marketing & Communication Desserte

    2012 - 2012 - Participation à l'analyse mensuel des résultats tant en trafic qu'en chiffre d'affaires
    - Gérer la communication interne et externe concernant l'information travaux et trafic
    - Actions poncutels: tableau de bords commerciaux, événement "rencontre client", top départs, mise en place de dessertes bus

  • Medalart - Marketing

    2012 - 2012 Mission HEC Entrepreneur:
    - Etude de marché pour développer le marché européen des médailles souvenirs, notamment en Italie, en Espagne et en Pologne.
    - Prospection de clients potentiels
    - Veille concurrentielle

  • Goldfire SA (consulting en incendie) - Marketing manager

    2011 - 2011 - Veille concurrentielle des consultants en incendie
    - Réponse à des appels d’offres sur la région bruxelloise (Renault, La Poste)
    - Repositionnement marketing de l’entreprise
    - Recherche documentaire sur les maisons passives

  • SEA (Groupe Etex) - Audit organisationnel

    2010 - 2010 Mission HEC entrepreneur d'audit:
    - Réduire les écarts d’inventaires matières premières et emballages (87 000€/an),
    - Fiabiliser le FIFO et répondre à la demande croissante de certains clients stratégiques

  • Smallwares Ltd - Marketing manager

    2008 - 2008 - Marketing plan pour le lancement d’un nouveau partenariat: Schulthess
    - Création de books,, flyers pour des produits industriels
    - Etude d'implantation de la marque Schulthess (marque suisse de machines à laver industriels) sur le territoire irlandais
    - Organisation d’un séminaire pour 50 professionnels (campagne de mailing, création logo)
    - Veille concurrentielle produits industriels, démarchage clients potentiels.

Formations

