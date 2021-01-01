Pierre FOURNIER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Analysed 500+ companies with EV ranging from €60MM – €60BN+. This task included meeting with the management, reading brokers’ research, and contacting related analysts.
Took part actively in the day-to-day management of the fund, e.g. giving opinions on stocks to buy or sell.
Performed extensive research on potential M&A deals on a pan-industry and pan-geographical scales.
Mes compétences :
Asset management
Fonds de Fonds
Fund manager
gerant
Gestion d'actifs
Gestionnaire
Hedge Fund
Investissement
Investment
Management
Manager
OPCVM
Private Equity