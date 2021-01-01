Menu

Pierre FOURNIER

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Analysed 500+ companies with EV ranging from €60MM – €60BN+. This task included meeting with the management, reading brokers’ research, and contacting related analysts.

Took part actively in the day-to-day management of the fund, e.g. giving opinions on stocks to buy or sell.

Performed extensive research on potential M&A deals on a pan-industry and pan-geographical scales.

Mes compétences :
Asset management
Fonds de Fonds
Fund manager
gerant
Gestion d'actifs
Gestionnaire
Hedge Fund
Investissement
Investment
Management
Manager
OPCVM
Private Equity

Entreprises

  • Auris Evolution Europe (FR0010682732) - Fund Manager

  • Flinvest Entrepreneurs (FR0010007542)- €500mm AUM - Junior Fund Manager

    2006 - 2007 Analysed 200+ companies with EV ranging from €50MM – €20BN+. This task included meeting with the management, reading brokers’ research, and contacting related analysts.

    Took part actively in the day-to-day management of the fund, e.g. giving opinions on stocks to buy or sell.

    Performed technical analysis over 600 stocks to detect momentum.

    After extensive research, identified the best funds in Europe and in Emerging areas; ended up being fund manager

  • Avantcé (Venture Capital) - Industry Analyst

    2005 - 2005 Documented the structure of the Mobile Workforce Management System Industry, segmented the population of companies and identified the drivers of differentiation for $10MM - $2BN companies.

    Performed company valuation analyses, and built investment strategy alternatives in support of Avantcé’s different corporate strategies.

