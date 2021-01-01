Menu

Pierre FOURNIER

PARIS

Managing Director in the IT Services Industry

A background of 30 years in IT Services, in consulting, system integration and digital transformation. I have managed different units up to 3000 people, with a full P&L responsability (business development and sales, operations and delivery, financials, and HR), in various industries: telecom, manufacturing, retail, transports and public services.
I have covered all French Regions and Switzerland, and a stronger international exposure for the telecom Sector, with Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Spain and Middle-East in addition to France.

Développement commercial
Conseil en management
Stratégie digitale
Direction de projet
Transformation SI

  • Capgemini Switzerland - Senior Vice-President

    2016 - maintenant

  • Capgemini Technology Services SAS - Directeur des Opérations

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2014 - 2015

  • Capgemini Technology Services SAS - Directeur Exécutif Division Services

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2011 - 2013

  • Capgemini Technology Services SAS - Directeur Exécutif Division Est

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2009 - 2010

  • Capgemini Technology Services SAS - Directeur Exécutif Division Industrie

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2007 - 2008

  • Capgemini - Président Directeur Général Capgemini Telecom

    SURESNES 2003 - 2006

  • Capgemini - Directeur de la Division Rhône-Alpes

    SURESNES 1998 - 2002

  • Capgemini - Directeur d'Agence - Grenoble

    SURESNES 1994 - 1997

  • Capgemini - Chef de Projet

    SURESNES 1986 - 1993

