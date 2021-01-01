Pierre FOURNIER

Managing Director in the IT Services Industry



A background of 30 years in IT Services, in consulting, system integration and digital transformation. I have managed different units up to 3000 people, with a full P&L responsability (business development and sales, operations and delivery, financials, and HR), in various industries: telecom, manufacturing, retail, transports and public services.

I have covered all French Regions and Switzerland, and a stronger international exposure for the telecom Sector, with Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Spain and Middle-East in addition to France.



Mes compétences :

Développement commercial

Conseil en management

Stratégie digitale

Direction de projet

Transformation SI