Pierre FOURRIER

LILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
Management de projets
Marketing
Commercial
VBA
SQL

Entreprises

  • Heineken - Operation & Planning Analyst

    LILLE 2015 - maintenant In progress...more information soon

  • Heineken - Data validation

    LILLE 2015 - 2015 Improvement database

  • M-Technologie - PMO Engineer subcontractor for Airbus St Eloi factory to M-Technologie

    2012 - maintenant - Realization of project management tasks in complete autonomy in the aerospace sector on the A350 XWB project 900/1000
    - Establishment of indicators for monitoring & KPI
    - Establishment of trace file (Excel / VBA / Access)
    - Monitoring providers
    - Follow up of the action plan and progress of work
    - Organize & manage meetings
    - Reporting
    - Training Up Dev planner
    - Participation in the expression of needs manufacturing during the workshop on the tool 3D STARS Airbus

  • Actiman - Audit consultant

    Toulouse 2012 - 2012 Completion of a financial audit of the company

  • Aquavalor - Marketing Manager and Salesman

    2009 - 2011 Marketing Manager and Salesman for the company Aquavalor, Rainwater Harvesting
    Project Manager for business development of contractors, Management and administrative and commercial monitoring, customer management, sales fairs, etc..

  • Actiman - Account manager

    Toulouse 2007 - 2009 - Client reception ( BtoB BtoC) by telephone and face to face.
    - Prospecting by telephone and by e-mail.
    - Establishment of estimate. Relaunching(reflation) and commercial follow-up.
    - Consultation and negotiation suppliers.
    - Logistics and shopping(storage). Management of stock.
    - Internship(training course) of 2 months to the factory MANITOU project manager hydraulic jack MLT 742 in the analytical cell.

