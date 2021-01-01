Pierre FOURRIER

Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
Management de projets
Marketing
Commercial
VBA
SQL
Entreprises
Heineken
- Operation & Planning Analyst
LILLE2015 - maintenantIn progress...more information soon
Heineken
- Data validation
LILLE2015 - 2015Improvement database
M-Technologie
- PMO Engineer subcontractor for Airbus St Eloi factory to M-Technologie
2012 - maintenant- Realization of project management tasks in complete autonomy in the aerospace sector on the A350 XWB project 900/1000
- Establishment of indicators for monitoring & KPI
- Establishment of trace file (Excel / VBA / Access)
- Monitoring providers
- Follow up of the action plan and progress of work
- Organize & manage meetings
- Reporting
- Training Up Dev planner
- Participation in the expression of needs manufacturing during the workshop on the tool 3D STARS Airbus
Actiman
- Audit consultant
Toulouse2012 - 2012Completion of a financial audit of the company
Aquavalor
- Marketing Manager and Salesman
2009 - 2011Marketing Manager and Salesman for the company Aquavalor, Rainwater Harvesting
Project Manager for business development of contractors, Management and administrative and commercial monitoring, customer management, sales fairs, etc..
Actiman
- Account manager
Toulouse2007 - 2009- Client reception ( BtoB BtoC) by telephone and face to face.
- Prospecting by telephone and by e-mail.
- Establishment of estimate. Relaunching(reflation) and commercial follow-up.
- Consultation and negotiation suppliers.
- Logistics and shopping(storage). Management of stock.
- Internship(training course) of 2 months to the factory MANITOU project manager hydraulic jack MLT 742 in the analytical cell.