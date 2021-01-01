Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre FRANCE
Ajouter
Pierre FRANCE
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ministère de la Défense - Centre de Doctrine
- Chargé de Recherches
2010 - maintenant
Chargé de recherche au CICDE (centre interarmées de concept, doctrines et expérimentations), assistant d'un officier projet
Formations
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
2007 - 2011
Réseau
Loïna BOISSON
Natacha DE AZEVEDO
Raphael ROUYER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z