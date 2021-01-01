Menu

Pierre-François CHANLON

Clamart

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Mecaplast - .

    Clamart 2014 - maintenant

  • Mecaplast - Superviseur de Production

    Clamart 2012 - 2014

  • RIMTEC - MAD'IN - Ingénieur de Production

    2005 - 2012

  • MARK IV - Qualiticien

    2005 - 2005

  • FAURECIA - Superviseur de production

    2004 - 2004

  • FAURECIA - Stagiaire Projet de Fin d'études

    2004 - 2004

Formations

  • ENIM

    Metz 2001 - 2004 Ingénieur

    Mécanique - Logistique et gestion industrielle

