Pierre-François CHANLON
Pierre-François CHANLON
Clamart
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Mecaplast
Clamart
2014 - maintenant
Mecaplast
- Superviseur de Production
Clamart
2012 - 2014
RIMTEC - MAD'IN
- Ingénieur de Production
2005 - 2012
MARK IV
- Qualiticien
2005 - 2005
FAURECIA
- Superviseur de production
2004 - 2004
FAURECIA
- Stagiaire Projet de Fin d'études
2004 - 2004
Formations
ENIM
Metz
2001 - 2004
Ingénieur
Mécanique - Logistique et gestion industrielle
Réseau
Antoine GEOFFROY
Denis ERNWEIN
Derradji ZMIRLI
Laurent BLONDET
Loreleï MEREAU
Nicolas URBAIN
Pascal JUSTUM
Perrine CHANLON
Thierry DIOLLOT
