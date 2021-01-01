Pierre-François JOUTEL

-
- Program manager
Gemenos
2014 - maintenant
Pilote et conduit la recherche et le développement de nouveaux produits dans le domaine médical et les nouveaux procédés de production /assemblage.
Pilote et conduit l'industrialisation des produits client ou développé en interne
Coordonne l'activité de tous les intervenants des projets dont j'ai la charge.
Pilote l'activité d'identification et de réductions des risques,
Responsable du suivi et du reporting budgétaire et financier des projets,
Responsable de l'interface client
Pilote et coordonne les réponses à consultation dans le domaine des produits médicaux
Rexam healthcare
- Program Manager
2012 - 2014
- Manage and coordinate the whole project and allocated project team from the RFQ to the validation in respect of Quality, costs and timing targets during the development of drug devices and primary packaging,
- Manage the project risks and associated action plan,
- Coordinate with the finance controller accurate finance follow up,
- Participate to the definition of the project team, to the technical choice and supplier selection
- Lead and Manage the customers
- Participate to the establishement and realization of the continous Improvement Plan
ALB Décoration
- Directeur gérant
2008 - 2012
TREVES
- Chef de projet Innovation
2001 - 2008
TERGAL FIBRES
- REsponsable service progrès continu et développement
1996 - 2001