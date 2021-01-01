Menu

Pierre-François WETS

COLOMBES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Alpiq Energie France

    COLOMBES maintenant

  • Alpiq - Senior Structurer

    PARIS 2 2009 - maintenant • Valuations and risk analysis of energy derivatives for structured Power contracts, pricing supervision.
    • Production of market analysis and pitches on structured products sales for customers.
    • Collaborative work with sales on commercial deals.
    • Development of excel tools for pricing, simulations of customer consumptions and reshaping of their load curves.

  • Natixis Private Equity - Ventech - Analyst

    2007 - 2008 • Prospecting and networking for potential deals (take part in conferences, numerous meetings with CEOs, relationships management with M&A firms).
    • Investment opportunities analysis and pitching within IT Team (Focus: Internet, Software and telecom industries).
    • Due diligence on several investments realized with a General Partner.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :