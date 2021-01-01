Pierre-François WETS

PARIS 22009 - maintenant• Valuations and risk analysis of energy derivatives for structured Power contracts, pricing supervision.
• Production of market analysis and pitches on structured products sales for customers.
• Collaborative work with sales on commercial deals.
• Development of excel tools for pricing, simulations of customer consumptions and reshaping of their load curves.
Natixis Private Equity - Ventech
- Analyst
2007 - 2008• Prospecting and networking for potential deals (take part in conferences, numerous meetings with CEOs, relationships management with M&A firms).
• Investment opportunities analysis and pitching within IT Team (Focus: Internet, Software and telecom industries).
• Due diligence on several investments realized with a General Partner.