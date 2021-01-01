Menu

Pierre FREAU

SAN FRANCISCO

En résumé

Sales/customer service oriented, organized and able to operate autonomously in an international environment.
Ten years in sales in Europe, Latin America and US.
Fluent in French, English and Spanish/deep understanding of cultural implications in business.
Seven years of increased responsibility and successful traceable results in Logistic and Transportation.
Promoting multimodal transport in ocean, land and air between worldwide locations.
Warehousing and distribution experience with information technology (IT) and supply chain management solutions

Entreprises

  • EXEL global logistics - Route Development Manager USA

    1998 - maintenant EXEL Global Logistics, 1998-2005
    Chicago (1 year) San Francisco (5 years), Lyon (2 years)
    International Route Development Manager
    • Developed business trade lanes between France and USA, integrating both American and French strategies.
    (Route figures YTD Feb05: +32% revenue, +26%margin, +46% chargeable weight)
    • Developed and coordinated a joint target list for French & USA sales teams
    • Account Manager/Focused on selling global solutions for multinational accounts (UTC, Freescale, EADS, SONY…)
    • Handled purchasing negotiation with key suppliers (steamship lines, airlines)
    (implementation of EXEL own seafreight consol LEH-NYC)
    • Created sales/operation manuals as tools to better serve the French market in the USA.
    • Designed incentive and strategic programs for sales staff in the USA.
    • Increased Franco-American lane profits by 198% in 6 years.
    • Developed solutions and third party outsourcing options for multinational accounts (VMI, Distribution Centers…)

