Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre GLAD
Ajouter
Pierre GLAD
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Nucléaire
Sidérurgie
Industrie
Chef de projet
Entreprises
KSB COTUMER
- Responsable Département Industrie et Energie
2016 - maintenant
COTUMER
- Chargé d'Affaires
creutzwald
2010 - maintenant
Geodis
- Responsable commercial
Levallois-Perret
2009 - 2010
Inter-conseil Travéco
- Attaché commercial
2005 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Metz (ENIM)
Metz
1996 - 2001
Réseau
Bertrand ROHR
Eric POHL
Fred VASSEL
Jean-Pierre DEVIGNE
Jerome SENDZIK
Manuel THIL
Pascal GALMICHE
Pierre KREBS
Sebastien PATE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z