Pierre GOURBEYRE
Pierre GOURBEYRE
CLERMONT-FD
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GECI International pour Eurocopter
- Technicien méthodes prototype
2012 - maintenant
Ergotechno pour Renault Cléon
- Chargé d'affaire moyen industriel
2012 - 2012
Ergotechno pour Psa Peugeot Citroen site de La Garenne Colombe
- Technicien methodes prototype
2010 - 2012
GIMA
- Technicien methodes
Trélazé
2009 - 2010
Sullair europe
- Technicien methodes
2007 - 2009
PSA Peugeot Citroen
- Apprenti tech méthodes maintenance
Rueil Malmaison
2006 - 2007
Formations
Lycée Jean Zay
Thiers
2004 - 2006
BTS MAI
Lycée Godefroy De Bouillon
Clermont Ferrand
2001 - 2004
Génie Mécanique
Réseau
Alexandre LECUYOT
André ROUET
Benoit DEROUINEAU
Bruno DEHORS
Faugoin ROMAN
Isabelle PATE
Jean-Luc BOUDOU
Mathieu FERRY
Nicolas PATTE
Pascal DOUTRELANT
