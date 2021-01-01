Pierre GROLIER

Courbevoie2015 - maintenant- Propose the industrial strategy to enhance the capabilities and expansion of Operations across Bostik that serve the Nonwovens business
- Meet safety targets (TRIR) of the plants
- Achieve the industrial plan: capacity utilization / process capability and productivity
- Introduce new methodologies to achieve operational excellence
- Improve the manufacturing process efficiency (yields improvement, waste reduction, energy costs reduction)
- Realize in time and at cost the key industrial projects
- Control and Reports on manufacturing results
Bostik
- Worldwide industrial manager
Courbevoie2011 - 2014- Develop Operation Excellence program to implement basics on the shop floor
- Develop training seminar for operation managers to support operation excellence implementation
- Create WW manufacturing project management procedure (Bostikgate)
- Create WW quality KPI (QI) and manufacturing quality system
- Support main projects (China : local project manager during 6 months - new plant, India : new plant, France : new workshop, US : plant revamping)
- Implement new methodologies and KPI (OEE, manufacturing guidelines)
- Promote the best manufacturing practices
- Promote innovation in manufacturing and processes
ETHYPHARM
- Manufacturing financial control manager
SaintCloud2007 - 2011
ISOCHEM
- Financial control manager
2005 - 2007
ISOCHEM
- Industrial project development manager
2002 - 2005
ISOCHEM Toulouse
- Site Manager
2000 - 2002cGMP Multi purpose pharmaceutical plant (API and intermediates production)
SNPE
- Project Manager
1997 - 2000cGMP Multi purpose pharmaceutical plant (budget 25 M€)