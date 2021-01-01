Menu

Pierre GROLIER

Courbevoie

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à la Norville

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management

Entreprises

  • Bostik - Operations & QHSE Director GNW

    Courbevoie 2015 - maintenant - Propose the industrial strategy to enhance the capabilities and expansion of Operations across Bostik that serve the Nonwovens business
    - Meet safety targets (TRIR) of the plants
    - Achieve the industrial plan: capacity utilization / process capability and productivity
    - Introduce new methodologies to achieve operational excellence
    - Improve the manufacturing process efficiency (yields improvement, waste reduction, energy costs reduction)
    - Realize in time and at cost the key industrial projects
    - Control and Reports on manufacturing results

  • Bostik - Worldwide industrial manager

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2014 - Develop Operation Excellence program to implement basics on the shop floor
    - Develop training seminar for operation managers to support operation excellence implementation
    - Create WW manufacturing project management procedure (Bostikgate)
    - Create WW quality KPI (QI) and manufacturing quality system
    - Support main projects (China : local project manager during 6 months - new plant, India : new plant, France : new workshop, US : plant revamping)
    - Implement new methodologies and KPI (OEE, manufacturing guidelines)
    - Promote the best manufacturing practices
    - Promote innovation in manufacturing and processes

  • ETHYPHARM - Manufacturing financial control manager

    SaintCloud 2007 - 2011

  • ISOCHEM - Financial control manager

    2005 - 2007

  • ISOCHEM - Industrial project development manager

    2002 - 2005

  • ISOCHEM Toulouse - Site Manager

    2000 - 2002 cGMP Multi purpose pharmaceutical plant (API and intermediates production)

  • SNPE - Project Manager

    1997 - 2000 cGMP Multi purpose pharmaceutical plant (budget 25 M€)

  • SNPE Toulouse - Process Engineer

    1995 - 1997

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :