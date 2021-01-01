Pierre GUÉRARD

-
The Coca-Cola Company
- Brand Manager Coca-Cola
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
2016 - maintenant
-
Cola-Cola European Partners
- Shopper Marketing Manager
2015 - 2016
-
Coca-Cola European Partners
- Chef de Secteur Hypermarchés/supermarchés
2014 - 2015
-
Reckitt Benckiser
- Assistant Brand Manager - Vanish, Calgon, Woolite
Massy
2013 - maintenant
- Analyzed sell-in/sell-out results, TV campaigns efficiency, monitored competition
- New Product Development: led packaging design and launch planning/follow-up in direct collaboration with factories
- Participated in the creation of promotional events, shelf-ready packaging and
in-store communication tools
-
Colgate-Palmolive
- Assistant Key Account Manager
Bois-Colombes
2012 - 2012
Assistant Key Account Manager - Customer : Carrefour Group
- Controlled and defended shelf spaces at Carrefour stores
- Displayed innovations (Existing and New Product Developments) to buyers
- Assisted in negotiations, sales and executions of national promotions
- Forecast sales and analyzed Key Performance Indicators (sell-in and sell-out)
-
Sportfive
- Assistant Strategy & Development Manager
Boulogne Billancourt
2011 - 2012
Sportfive : Lagardère Unlimited Susbidiary - Sport Industry
- Stadium Consulting: advised operators of 5 French football stadia on sales
performance, strategic partnerships, IT solutions and hospitality business
- Collected and analyzed economic data on acquisition targets (clubs, companies)
- Led market researches on new territories in preparation of specific strategies
-
PIAS France
- Marketing & Communication Assistant
2010 - 2010
- Led French promotion campaigns for 15 artists (all regions outside Paris)
- Organized press conferences at venues (including Zenith Paris)
- Analyzed music & video records sales at retailers