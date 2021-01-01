Menu

Pierre GUÉRARD

ISSY LES MOULINEAUX

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • The Coca-Cola Company - Brand Manager Coca-Cola

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2016 - maintenant

  • Cola-Cola European Partners - Shopper Marketing Manager

    2015 - 2016

  • Coca-Cola European Partners - Chef de Secteur Hypermarchés/supermarchés

    2014 - 2015

  • Reckitt Benckiser - Assistant Brand Manager - Vanish, Calgon, Woolite

    Massy 2013 - maintenant - Analyzed sell-in/sell-out results, TV campaigns efficiency, monitored competition
    - New Product Development: led packaging design and launch planning/follow-up in direct collaboration with factories
    - Participated in the creation of promotional events, shelf-ready packaging and
    in-store communication tools

  • Colgate-Palmolive - Assistant Key Account Manager

    Bois-Colombes 2012 - 2012 Assistant Key Account Manager - Customer : Carrefour Group
    - Controlled and defended shelf spaces at Carrefour stores
    - Displayed innovations (Existing and New Product Developments) to buyers
    - Assisted in negotiations, sales and executions of national promotions
    - Forecast sales and analyzed Key Performance Indicators (sell-in and sell-out)

  • Sportfive - Assistant Strategy & Development Manager

    Boulogne Billancourt 2011 - 2012 Sportfive : Lagardère Unlimited Susbidiary - Sport Industry
    - Stadium Consulting: advised operators of 5 French football stadia on sales
    performance, strategic partnerships, IT solutions and hospitality business
    - Collected and analyzed economic data on acquisition targets (clubs, companies)
    - Led market researches on new territories in preparation of specific strategies

  • PIAS France - Marketing & Communication Assistant

    2010 - 2010 - Led French promotion campaigns for 15 artists (all regions outside Paris)
    - Organized press conferences at venues (including Zenith Paris)
    - Analyzed music & video records sales at retailers

