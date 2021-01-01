Retail
Pierre GUERIN
LASSIGNY
Entreprises
CABINET GUERIN RISQUES INDUSTRIELS
- Gérant - Ingénieur-conseil
maintenant
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie De Mulhouse
1989 - 1992
Lycee Corneille
Rouen
1987 - 1989
Maths sup et maths spé
Maths sup - Maths spé
Réseau
Arnaud BRUNIQUEL
Christophe LESCROHART
Emilie SCHAPMAN
Eric MANIGOLD
Evelyne ROBERT
Jérôme CAPRON
Michel AWKAL
Rodolphe CASAJUS
Sandrine TANNIERE
Veronique GUYOT-FERREOL
