Pierre GUIBERT

Bruxelles

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Ramboll Environ - Responsable d'agence

    Bruxelles 2007 - maintenant

  • RHODIA - Direction Environnement

    Courbevoie 2001 - 2007

  • ATE-GEOCLEAN - Ingénieur de projet et responsable sécurité

    1997 - 2001

Formations

Réseau

