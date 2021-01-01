Retail
Pierre-Guillaume CLOS
Ajouter
Pierre-Guillaume CLOS
NANTES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EI Pierre-Guillaume CLOS
- Artiste plasticien
maintenant
Formations
École Nationale Supérieure D'Art De Paris-Cergy
Cergy
1999 - 2004
DNSEP
ART
Réseau
Brice FAUCHÉ
Denis BOUILLET
Florence PATOUX
Ivan FOUQUET
Marlène GIRARDIN
Melanie CLOUET
Pascale BERNET
Pauline GØASMAT
Philippe JUREDIEU
Stephane BEZIERS
