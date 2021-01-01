Retail
Pierre GUILLET
Pierre GUILLET
Montreuil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ACOSS
- Chef de projet
Montreuil
2015 - maintenant
Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence
- Ingénieur
PARIS 17
1999 - 2015
Dorotech
- Ingénieur
1991 - 1999
Formations
Ecole Française Electronique Informatique
Villejuif
1986 - 1991
Informatique
Guilhem RAMBAL
Jerome DERN
Laurent LEPLA
Marc MICHEL
