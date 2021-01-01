Menu

Pierre GUILLET DE LA BROSSE

La Madeleine

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Orvault

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AB Inbev - Chef de Secteur CHR

    La Madeleine 2013 - 2013

  • Kenolia - Commercial

    2012 - maintenant

  • Groupon - Assistant commercial

    Courbevoie 2012 - maintenant

  • Robert Arrigo - Chargé de clientèle

    2011 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :