Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre-Jean ALFONSI
Ajouter
Pierre-Jean ALFONSI
MONTAUROUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
UNIVERSITde Nice-Sophia Antipolis
Sophia Antipolis
2005 - 2005
D.U Ingénierie des réseaux informatiques
UNIVERSITde Nice-Sophia Antipolis
Sophia Antipolis
2003 - 2003
BTS
LTNM Lorgues
Lorgues
1978 - 1978
Baccalaureate Degree
electrotechnical F3 Baccalaureat Level III in Data processing
Réseau
Agnès ROSTAGNO
Emmanuel MARQUETTE
Patrick BAREL
Sandrine BENCAK
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z