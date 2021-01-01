Pierre LACHERÉ

Keen on digital transformation and Innovation in services, I joined Sopra Stéria Consulting in 2015 in banking industry issues. Convinced that great changes are coming in that fields, I'm preparing to play my part as well. My aim is to contribute to make finance more responsible and at human's service.



My fields of expertise are:

* Community Knowledge Management

* Multi-channel Customer Experience

* Social Banking & Crowdfunding



Other fields I follow among others: Big Data / IoT / Holograms & Virtual Reality / Payment Solutions / Crypto-currencies. I believe customer centricity and collaborative consumption models are full of opportunities.



Feel free to get in touch by following me on Twitter (@PierreLachere).



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Office

Powerpoint

Innovation research

Innovation management

Innovation development

Innovation

Entrepreneuriat

Animation d'équipe

Travail en équipe