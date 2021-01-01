Menu

Pierre LACHERÉ

Paris

En résumé

Keen on digital transformation and Innovation in services, I joined Sopra Stéria Consulting in 2015 in banking industry issues. Convinced that great changes are coming in that fields, I'm preparing to play my part as well. My aim is to contribute to make finance more responsible and at human's service.

My fields of expertise are:
* Community Knowledge Management
* Multi-channel Customer Experience
* Social Banking & Crowdfunding

Other fields I follow among others: Big Data / IoT / Holograms & Virtual Reality / Payment Solutions / Crypto-currencies. I believe customer centricity and collaborative consumption models are full of opportunities.

Feel free to get in touch by following me on Twitter (@PierreLachere).

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Office
Powerpoint
Innovation research
Innovation management
Innovation development
Innovation
Entrepreneuriat
Animation d'équipe
Travail en équipe

Entreprises

  • Leed Consulting - Consultant Manager

    Paris 2020 - maintenant

  • Leed Consulting - Consultant Senior

    Paris 2019 - 2020

  • Sopra Steria - Consultant Senior

    Paris 2017 - 2019

  • Sopra Steria - Consultant Banque

    Paris 2015 - 2017 Spécialité: Transformation Digitale Bancaire

  • Crédit agricole - Apprenti Direction du Marketing Distributif

    Montrouge 2013 - 2014

  • Union des Associations diocésaines de France - Assistant chef de projet

    2012 - 2012 Collaboration pour la refonte du site http://messesinfo.catholique.fr vers http://egliseinfo.catholique.fr/, audit management de projet, veille technologique, benchmarking, SWOT, plan de communication, recherche de partenaires & financeur, maîtrise d'ouvrage pour le développement d'applications mobiles Eglise Info.

  • Technom'aide - Président

    2012 - 2013 Association qui a pour but l'aide, l'entraide et la formation des étudiants de Kedge BS en facilitant leur quotidien sur l’usage de l’informatique et des NTIC. J'ai rejoint le projet en tant que membre puis je suis devenu président en Mai 2012.

    Reprise de l'association dans un contexte difficile, redressement et fort développement de l'association. Recrutements, Management de 14 membres, droit associatif et du web, gestion d'équipe en distanciel, veille, évolution du projet à un stade mature, normalisation des processus, organisation et usages en interne.

  • UPEC - Assistant contrôleur de gestion

    2010 - 2011 L'objet de ce stage a été de réaliser des vérifications d'états d'heures et de documents de gestion avant la migration vers un système automatisé. Réalisation de recommandations pour le futur système automatisé.

Formations

  • Koç University (Istanbul)

    Istanbul 2013 - 2013 Innovation Management, Managerial accounting, Managing for a business value, Strategic customer management, Strategic market measurement & Strategic pricing, Basic turkish

  • POLYTECH'MARSEILLE

    Marseille 2012 - 2013 Diplôme Universitaire en Management des TIC

    Organisation et systèmes d'information, Gouvernance des SI et ITIL, Création d'entreprise en TIC, Nouveaux business model de l'économie numérique, Prospective des usages des Technologies de l'information et de la communication.

  • KEDGE Business School (Ex Euromed Management)

    Marseille 2011 - 2014 Développement durable, Economie, Finance, Modeling in Information System, Organizational Behavior, Comptabilité, Droit des affaires, Gestion de projet, Leadership Skills, Marketing, Négociation, Méthodes de recherche en gestion, Capital risque & financement de l'innovation, BtoB marketing, Human Ressources Management, Marketing Management, Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

