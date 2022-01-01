Menu

Pierre PIVER

MEUNG SUR LOIRE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • All Circuits - Director, Strategy & Business

    MEUNG SUR LOIRE 2017 - maintenant

  • Atmel - Senior Director

    Rousset 2011 - 2017

  • Sierra Wireless - Vice-Président

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2009 - 2010

  • Wavecom - Vice-Président

    Issy les Moulineaux 2002 - 2009

  • Infineon Technologies - Directeur Général

    GEMENOS 1999 - 2002

  • Siemens France - Directeur de division, Semi-conducteurs

    Saint-Denis 1996 - 1999

  • Texas Instruments France - Directeur Commercial

    Villeneuve-Loubet 1994 - 1996

  • Texas Instruments Deutschland - Responsable Marketing Produit Europe

    Villeneuve-Loubet 1991 - 1994

  • Texas Instruments France - Ingénieur Produit Marketing

    Villeneuve-Loubet 1989 - 1991

  • Philips Semiconductors - Ingénieur Produit Marketing International

    Suresnes 1985 - 1989

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :